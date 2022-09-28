UMW: Krest's goal lifts UMW over Bridgewater

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Amanda Krest’s goal in the 72nd minute proved to be the only score the University of Mary Washington women’s soccer team would need in a 1–0 victory over Bridgewater College on Wednesday.

Krest capitalized on Kaitlyn Venzen’s pass and found the back of the net in a Battleground Athletic Complex match dominated by defense. Bridgewater led in shots on goal (5–3) and corner kicks (6–4).

UMW goaltender Ally Holden posted the shutout with four saves. UMW (5–2–2) next plays at Washington & Lee on Saturday.

Tuesday’s games

FIELD HOCKEY

Emma Bernard drilled in two goals, the second being the eventual game-winner that lifted the host Eagles to a 3–2 double-overtime victory over Randolph-Macon College.

Bernard gave the Eagles an initial 1–0 lead off a Paige Stewart assist in the first quarter; the duo would swap places in the third quarter to extend UMW’s advantage. The Yellow Jackets scored two unanswered goals to force the extra periods, and 31 seconds into the second overtime, Bernard connected off Zoe Hammond’s pass for her eighth goal of the season.

The Eagles had an 8–4 advantage in penalty corners and netminder Bailey McNabb made seven saves. The Eagles (4–4) visit Franklin and Marshall College on Saturday at noon.

MEN’S SOCCER

Carter Berg gave the Eagles an initial 1–0 lead in the first half over visiting Stevenson, but the Mustangs knotted up the score in the second frame and the teams finished that match at the with a 1–1 draw.

The Eagles finished the game with an advantage in shots on goal (16–9) and corner kicks (5–4). Altan Murray had five saves in goal for UMW.

The Eagles (4–3–2, 0–2) host Salisbury University in a Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference match on Saturday at 1 p.m.