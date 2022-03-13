UMW: Mary Washington splits doubleheader with Juniata at Dickinson Stadium

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Alex Kobersteen went the distance to lead the University of Mary Washington baseball team to a 6–4 victory over visiting Juniata College in a doubleheader Sunday. UMW dropped the opener at Dickinson Stadium, 12–6.

Kobersteen limited Juniata to four runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out seven. He got early run support from Jonathan Sedmak, who had three hits and drove in two runs.

In the opener, UMW staked starter Justin Ritz to a 5–0 lead, but Juniata posted a seven-run third inning on Ritz and rolled from there.

Burke Steifman and Sam Freeborne hit back-to-back two-run doubles that put UMW in early control.

The Eagles (9–6) host FDU-Florham in a 3 p.m. game Monday.

FIRST GAME

R H E

Juniata 007 000 032 — 12 16 0

UMW 050 010 000 — 6 8 4

CHASE ALESSANDRONNI, Zachary Malone (6), Dominic Hoyle (8) and Joey Woodrow. JUSTIN RITZ, Ryan Dudak (5), Griffin Graham (6), Jamie Kotula (8), Daniel Blanc (9) and Andrew Gerhart, Owen Reilly.

SECOND GAME

R H E

Juniata 020 001 1 — 4 9 2

UMW 023 010 X — 6 3 2

DREW WESTOVER, Jack Dovidio (5) and Eric Soccio. ALEX KOBERSTEEN and Owen Reilly

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Emily Beckner, Claire Coleman, Hanna Kimmey, Abby Moghtader and Lauren Quinn each posted doubles and singles victories as the 12th-ranked Eagles blanked visiting Averett at the UMW Indoor Tennis Center.

The Eagles (5–2) host Case Western Reserve on Friday at 5:30 p.m.