UMW: Moore, Crosen help Eagles rally past stunned Captains in volleyball

Sarah Moore’s 14 kills and Chloe Crosen additional 11 helped the University of Mary Washington women’s volleyball team rally from an 0–2 set deficit and top longtime Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference rival Christopher Newport 3-2 in Newport News on Saturday. Set scores were 19–25, 20–25, 25–16, 25–18, 15–7.

Dakota Hansen made 21 digs; Krista Rodgers and Caitlyn Burh had eight and seven blocks, respectfully; and Lauren Foley dished out 21 assists. Jordan Lyons added 16 digs and eight kills.

The Eagles (11–3) remain in Newport News on Sunday for a doubleheader, facing UC Santa Cruz and Salisbury.

CROSS COUNTRY

Patrick Murphy crossed the finish line in 25 minutes and 41 seconds to place third in the men’s 8k race Don Cathcart Invitational in Salisbury, Maryland, helping the University of Mary Washington men’s cross country team take second place in the competition.

Nick Onorato (26:36) finished eighth and Jacob Lohr (27:21) was 15th. The Eagles tallied 74 points, well behind the host Salisbury’s 22 points, in the five-team field.

For the Eagle women, Teresa Guzman finished the 6k race in 23 minutes, 57 seconds, good enough for eighth place as UMW took fourth place in team competition.

Grace Pippin (24:46) was 22nd. UMW finished with 104 points among seven team.

The Eagle teams will next compete at the Rowan University Inter-Regional Rumble in Glassboro, N.J., on Oct. 15.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

The Eagles and Generals of Washington & Lee University played to a draw in Lexington. The Eagles outshot the Generals on goal (12–9) while Washington & Lee had the advantage on UMW in corner kicks (8–5).

The Eagles (5–2–3) host Mount Aloysius College at the Battleground Athletic Complex on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

The Eagles were blanked by host Franklin & Marshall College, falling 3–0 in a nonconference game in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The Diplomats outshot the Eagles shots (19–3) and led in penalty corners (8–3). UMW netminder Bailey McNabb had eight saves in goal.

The Eagles (4–5) host Catholic University on Wednesday at 4 p.m.