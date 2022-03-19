UMW: Mrowka delivers at plate, powers Eagles to softball sweep of Mary Baldwin

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Maggie Mrowka clutch at-bats helped the University of Mary Washington softball team sweeping visiting Mary Baldwin College in a Saturday doubleheader, 5–3 and 3–2 (10 innings).

In the opener, Caityln Burch posted her eighth win on the season by striking out nine and getting the crucial final out in the seventh inning after the Fighting Squirrels scored two runs. Mrowka, batting leadoff, homered and drove in two runs while Hannah Steele tripled and scored.

The nightcap was similarly close, as the Eagles had to score two runs in the ninth to pull out win. Mrowka again was the Eagles’ big bat, hitting a bases-full single to left field and driving in Logan Gordon and Brigid Ward with the tying and winning runs, respectively. Taylor Hudson got the win with 4 2/3 innings of relief.

The Eagles (11–10) host Southern Virginia in a doubleheader Tuesday, beginning at 3 p.m.

FIRST GAME

R H E

Mary Baldwin 000 100 2 — 3 8 4

UMW 101 1020 X — 5 12 1

MORGAN HUGHES and Hadley May. CAITLYN BURCH and Emma Schieda.

SECOND GAME

R H E

Mary Baldwin 000 002 000 1 — 3 10 3

UMW 200 000 000 2 — 4 6 1

MOLLY THOMPSON, Courtney Black (9) and Emily Hall. Stephanie Folkner, TAYLOR HUDSON and Emma Schieda.

BASEBALL

The Eagles concluded a two-day series with visiting John Carroll by splitting a doubleheader, winning the closing game 8–6 after dropping the opener 7–6.

Justin Ritz went the distance in the nightcap by limiting John Carroll to eight hits and two walks while fanning five. He got steady support from the Eagles’ offense, particularly Jonathan Sedmak (double, 2 RBIs) and Noah Roots (two hits, two runs scored). Ritz won his second game of the season.

In the opener, the Eagles let a 4–1 lead slip away as John Carroll finally got to starter Ty Lowe and two relievers, scoring six runs in the seventh. The Eagles pushed two more runs across the plate in the bottom of the frame, but that was all the offense UMW could muster.

The Eagles (12–9) host Marymount at Dickinson Stadium for a Sunday doubleheader.

GAME 1

R H E

John Carroll 0001 000 60 — 7 11 0

UMW 000 022 20 — 6 8 2

Matthew Aukerman, DUNCAN CAPPAR (6), John Gavric (7), Sylvan Wiley (7) and Victor Glaser. Ty Lowe, GRIFFIN GRAHAM (7), Noah Adcock-Howeth (7) and Owen Reilly.

GAME 2

R H E

John Carroll 200 103 000 — 6 8 4

UMW 111 300 20X — 8 7 4

Andrew Steele, Owen Gerba (3), Samuel Basso (4), JOE SMITH (4), Matt Campell (7), Garrett Siegel (8) and Logan Lamere. JUSTIN RITZ and Andrew Gerhart.

MEN’S LACROSSE

J.D. Nozemack recorded four goals and two assists to lead the Eagles to a 16–4 rout of host Goucher College, making it four straight wins for UMW

Kristophe Neman produced three goals and an assist while Grant Cragg and Cameron Walker scored a pair of goals apiece. Riley Green had four saves in goal.

The Eagles (5–3) host Hampden–Sydney on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Battleground Athletic Complex.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Katie Blair scored five goals while Kayla Sarazin made three assists, but the Eagles dropped an 11–10 decision to visiting Scranton at the Battleground Athletic Complex.

With the game tied up with 7 minutes remaining the game, Scranton scored twice in a four-minute span to take an 11–9 lead. Erin Steinberg’s goal with less than a minute to play got the Eagles closer, but Scranton held on for the win.

The Eagles (3–3) travel to Washington College on Wednesday.

WOMENS’ TENNIS

The 12th-ranked Eagles got doubles and singles victories from Abby Moghtader and Lauren Quinn in a 6–3 defeat of 14th-ranked Southwestern at the UMW Outdoor Tennis Center. The Eagles (5–2) hosts Kenyon on Sunday.