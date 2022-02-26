UMW: Mrowka's blast delivers for Eagles in seventh, defeating Messiah

Maggie Mrowka’s walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the University of Mary Washington softball team to a 3–2 victory in the opener of a Saturday twinbill with visiting Messiah College (Pa.).

Trailing 2–1 in the sixth inning, the Eagles tied the game on C Bird’s sacrifice fly to right field that scored M Gilbert.

Caitlyn Burch struck out 10 to earn her second victory of the season.

In the nightcap, errors doomed the Eagles as Messiah scored three unearned runs off field gaffes and took a 3–2 win to split the doubleheader.

The Eagles (2–3) will take part in an eight-game tournament over four days in Myrtle Beach during spring break this week.

GAME 1

R H E

Messiah 000 020 0 — 2 1 0

UMW 000 101 1 — 3 8 2

MADISON WALTER and McKenzie Shannon. CAITLYN BURCH and Emma Schieda.

GAME 2

R H E

Messiah 003 000 0 — 3 4 2

UMW 100 000 1 — 2 9 4

LYDIA COLLISON and Tessa Spinosa. STEPHANIE FOLKNER, Taylor Hudson (4) and Emma Schieda.

BASEBALL

Hunter Curley dominated Eagles hitters, throwing a complete-game, six-hit shutout as Arcadia University (Pa.) rolled to a 9–0 victory at Dickinson Stadium.

The Eagles (2–2) host Washington College on Sunday at 2:15 p.m.

R H E

Arcadia 110 000 205 — 9 11 1

UMW 000 000 000 — 0 6 4

HUNTER CURLEY and Trey Opalkowsk. TY LOWE, Ryan Dudak (7), Jamie Kotula (7), Erik Parnell (9) and Owen Reilly.

FIELD HOCKEY

J.D. Nozemack recorded the hat trick while Garrett Keogh, Kristophe Newman and Hunter Tipton second two goals each, but the Eagles let a 14–12 lead slip away in the final 6 minutes and dropped a 15–14 nonconference match with host Haverford College (Pa.).

The Eagles (1–3) travel to Lebanon Valley College (Pa.) on Wednesday.

Friday’s result

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Anias Saunders scored 17 points, pulled down five rebounds and made four assists to carry the Eagles to a 67–60 victory over Salisbury in the semifinals of the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference tournament in Newport News.

Da’Shawn Cook drained three 3-pointers for a 15-point game effort while Riley Welch nailed two from the perimeter and posted 12 points. Zach Blue lead all players with eight rebounds.

The Eagles were scheduled to play top-seed and tournament host Christopher Newport in Saturday’s title game, which ended after press time.

Salisbury (10–12): Jordan Oates 1, Brandon Craig 14, Gary Briddell 11, Greg Bloodsworth 19, Johnny Fierstein 6, Cameron Heard 2, Ryan Marshall 5, Sean Carr 2. Totals: 19 16-20 60.

UMW (16–8): Anias Saunders 17, Colin Coyne 8, Da’Shawn Cook 15, Ra’Shawn Cook 4, Riley Welch 12, Zach Blue 7, Emmanuel Aghayere 4. Totals: 24 11-18 67.

Halftime: UMW, 36-26. Three-point basket: Salisbury 6 (Bloodsworth 5, Briddell), UMW 8 (D. Cook 3, Saunders 2, Welch 2, Blue). Rebounds: Salisbury 35 (Fierstein 7), UMW 39 (Blue 8).