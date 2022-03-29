 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UMW pitcher Burch earns national honor

University of Mary Washington sophomore Caitlyn Burch was named Division III Wilson/NFCA softball pitcher of the week Tuesday after tossing a no-hitter against Gettysburg Saturday.

Burch, struck out 11 batters en route to her first collegiate no-hitter in the opener of a doubleheader, then earned the save in nightcap. For the week, the Mechanicsville, Md. native was 3–0 with a 0.28 ERA, 37 strikeouts and five walks over 25 innings.

She was earlier named Coast 2 Coast Conference pitcher of the week on Monday, becoming one of several Eagles honored by the league, joining women’s lacrosse players Katie Blair and Reilly Miller and tennis standouts Abby Moghtader and Andrew Watson. Blair scored 11 goals and Miller made 35 saves as the Eagles won two of three lacrosse games, while Moghtader and Watson each won a pair of singles matches.

