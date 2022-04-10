UMW: Pullen's big game carries Eagles over Albright in women's lacrosse

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Rebecca Pullen gave a grand performance on Senior Day, scoring six goals to lead the University of Mary Washington women’s lacrosse team to a 16–5 victory over Albright College on Saturday.

Carley Lanzarotta and Caeley Terapane each scored two goals while Reilly Miller made five saves in goal at the Battleground Athletic Complex. The Eagles (7–6) next play a road match at Moravian College on Wednesday.

MEN’S LACROSSE

J.D. Nozemack scored four goals and had three assists, but the Eagles couldn’t keep pace with visiting Stockton and dropped a 21–10 nonconference match.

Garrett Keogh and Cameron Walker had two goals each for the Eagles (7–6), who travel to Southern Virginia University on Wednesday.

TRACK AND FIELD

Ethan Young took first place in the men’s 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.33 seconds as the Eagles competed in the Christopher Newport University New Captains Classic.

Rajai Walton won the men’s long jump at 7.17 meters.

The Eagles teams will next compete at Johns Hopkins University on April 23.

BASEBALL

The Eagles got swept in a road Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference doubleheader, falling to 11th-ranked Salisbury, 14–6 and 16–1. Ty Lowe provided the Eagles lone in the nightcap, scoring off a fielders choice by Xavier Herring.

The Eagles (15–15, 0–4) visit Shenandoah University on Wednesday.

SOFTBALL

UMW dropped its first C2C games of the season, a doubleheader to host Salisbury, 1–0 and 6–0. Sea Gulls pitching limited the Eagles’ offense to six hits. The Eagles (18–19, 0–2) host top-ranked Christopher Newport on Saturday doubleheader, with first pitch at 1 p.m.

MEN’S TENNIS

Moses Hutchison, Peter Leese and Andrew Watson each won their doubles and singles matches as the 19th-ranked Eagles defeated 32nd-ranked Swarthmore, 7–2. The match victory was UMW’s fourth in a row.

The Eagles (12–4) travels to Southern Virginia University on Tuesday.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Claire Coleman won her singles and doubles match, but the 14th-ranked Eagles fell to No. 27 Swathmore, 5–4. UMW (9–6) hosts Christopher Newport in a C2C match on Thursday, beginning at 4 p.m.