UMW roundup: Eagles earn 2-1 road victory over Roanoke

The University of Mary Washington men’s soccer team used goals in each half to defeat host Roanoke College 2–1 on Saturday.

Aidan Shell scored his second goal of the season at the 9:24 mark in the first half off an assist from Frankie Gutierrez. Nearly 18 minutes into the second half, Juan Vargas scored on Abel Luwis’ assist. The Maroons scored with 6 minutes remaining, but the Eagles held on for the win.

The Eagles led in shots, 15–5, and corner kicks, 4–1. Griffin Hemmendinger had two saves in goal.

The Eagles (4–2) take to the road Wednesday to play the University of Lynchburg.

VOLLEYBALL

The Eagles posted back-to-back 3–0 shutouts of two visiting teams at the Rosner Center, defeating William Peace 27–17, 25–18,25–15 and then the University of Lynchburg 25–21, 25–14, 25–20.

Jordan Lyons was the Eagles’ standout against William Peace, recording 15 kills and 15 digs. Lauren Foley contributed 18 assists.

Against the Hornets, Krista Rodgers made 15 kills, Dakota Hansen had 20 digs and Breanna Campbell posted 21 assists.

The Eagles (9–3) next visit McDaniel College on Wednesday.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Former Massasponax standout Kaitlyn Venzen scored a goal off an assist from Amanda Krest to give the Eagles an early 1–0 on visiting Virginia Wesleyan.

The Marlins knocked in the equalizer 12½ minutes into the second half, and the defenses dominated the rest of the match, resulting in a 1–1 draw.

The Eagles (3–2–1) host the University of Lynchburg on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Battleground Athletic Complex.