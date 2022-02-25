UMW roundup: Eagles fall to the Christopher Newport in C2C tournament semifinals

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The University of Mary Washington women’s basketball team lost for the third time this season to Christopher Newport University, and the timing couldn’t have been worse.

The Eagles dropped a 22-point decision to the Captains on Friday, falling 76–54 in the semifinals of the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference tournament in Santa Cruz, California. The loss may jeopardize the Eagles’ bid to make the NCAA Division III tournament field.

Sophomore Keagan Schwab scored 19 point and had nine rebounds to pace the Eagles, hitting 8 of 9 free-throw attempts. But the Eagles got off to a slow start as the top-ranked Captains built a 20–4 lead in the first 10 minutes. Christopher Newport stayed in control until game’s end.

The Captains’ defense contributed to the Eagles’ offensive woes, as UMW was 31.3 percent from the field (15–48). The Eagles did make 15 of 21 free-throw tries and held a 34–31 rebounding edge.

UMW (18–9) must now await the announcement of the tournament field on Monday.

BASEBALL

Nick Ciuffreda and Andrew Gearhardt each had two hits and two RBIs in UMW’s 7–4 win over visiting Stevenson (Md.) on Friday.

Justin Ritz didn’t allow an earned run in 3 1/3 innings to earn the pitching victory in relief of starter Brendan McComber, who struck out seven.

The Eagles (2–1) will host Arcadia College on Saturday at 11 a.m.

R H E

Stevenson 201 000 100 — 4 8 0

UMW 020 004 11X — 7 12 2

MATT KOSSEY, Patrick O’Farrell (6), Malcolm Edelin (8) and Trent Smoot. BRENDAN McCOMBER, Justin Ritz (6) and Andrew Gerhart, Owen Reilly.