UMW roundup: Eagles' moxie finally wanes as Captains pull out victory in women's soccer

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The University of Mary Washington women’s soccer team battled No. 4 Christopher Newport early Saturday in a Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference contest at the Battleground Athletic Complex, keeping the game scoreless for the first 37 minutes.

But the weight of the Captains’ attack (CNU outshot UMW 17–6) finally wore down the Eagles’ defense and Christopher Newport claimed a 3–0 victory.

The Eagles (4–6–1, 1–1) visit Swarthmore College on Wednesday.

FIELD HOCKEY

Visiting Salisbury University scored a pair of goals in each half, and the Eagles had no answer for any of them as the Sea Gulls rolled to a 4–0 victory in a Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference clash that was delayed by lightning.

The Eagles (8–6, 0–2) host the University of Lynchburg on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Nicholas Onorato’s and Kelly Young’s fourth-place finishes help the Eagles men’s and women’s teams place second overall in the 12-school Hood College Blazer Invitational in Frederick, Md.