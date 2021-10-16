UMW roundup: Eagles' moxie finally wanes as Captains pull out victory in women's soccer

FROM STAFF REPORTS
The University of Mary Washington women’s soccer team battled No. 4 Christopher Newport early Saturday in a Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference contest at the Battleground Athletic Complex, keeping the game scoreless for the first 37 minutes.
But the weight of the Captains’ attack (CNU outshot UMW 17–6) finally wore down the Eagles’ defense and Christopher Newport claimed a 3–0 victory.
The Eagles (4–6–1, 1–1) visit Swarthmore College on Wednesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Visiting Salisbury University scored a pair of goals in each half, and the Eagles had no answer for any of them as the Sea Gulls rolled to a 4–0 victory in a Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference clash that was delayed by lightning.
The Eagles (8–6, 0–2) host the University of Lynchburg on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Nicholas Onorato’s and Kelly Young’s fourth-place finishes help the Eagles men’s and women’s teams place second overall in the 12-school Hood College Blazer Invitational in Frederick, Md.
Onorato finished the men’s 8k course in 26 minutes and 29 seconds. Young completed the 5k course in 20:20.
The Eagles teams will next compete at the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Championships in Santa Cruz, Cal., on Oct. 30.
swimming
The Eagles teams dropped their season opener at Washington & Lee.
Conrad Tan won three events (1,000 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 IM) for the Eagle men, who finished well behind the Generals at 157–105.
Kinsey Brooks won three individual events (200 and 100 breaststroke and the 200 IM) while Ashley Dyer won a pair (500 and 200 freestyle) for the Eagle women, who fell 145–117 to the Generals.
The Eagles teams will host a tri-meet on Friday with Southern Virginia and Marymount, beginning at 5:30 p.m.