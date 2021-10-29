UMW roundup: Fund announced to help Eagles cross country teams after robbery

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A GoFundMe page has been established for the University of Mary Washington cross country teams, whose van was burglarized Thursday.

The Eagles are in San Francisco to compete in Saturday’s Coast 2 Coast Conference meet.

To contribute, visit the following link:

RUGBY

UMW’s men’s rugby team is ranked No. 1 in the nation by Goff Rugby Report. The Eagles (5–0) play their fall season finale Saturday at Queens (N.Y.).

.gofundme.com/f/help-umw-xc-raise-money-for-stolen-belongings?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_s8t5+help-umw-xc-raise-money-for-stolen-belongings.