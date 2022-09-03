UMW roundup: Kirkland ties school record with four goals in men's soccer victory

Senior forward Josh Kirkland tied the school record with four goals to lead the University of Mary Washington men's soccer team to a 7-1 victory over Guilford College on Saturday at the Battleground. Sophomore Carter Berg scored one and assisted on two more for the Eagles, who improve to 2-0 on the season.

Kirkland ties the school record with four goals in a game, equaling the mark held by Tony Trepal against Gallaudet in 1992 and Mike Gutzler against Gallaudet in 1999.

UMW led in shots, 35-6, and in corner kicks, 11-2. UMW goalkeeper Griffin Hemmendinger had three saves in 62:30, and Altan Murray added 27:30 of scoreless relief.

The Eagles will be back in action on Tuesday when they host Johns Hopkins University at 4:00 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Jordan Lyons totaled 25 kills as the Eagles split a two-match series at Virginia Beach on Friday.

Lyons had six kills while Caitlyn Burch and Sarah Moore each tallied five in leading the Eagles to ta 3–0 victory over Pitt-Bradford. Set scores were 25–13, 25–9, 25–16. Dakota Hansen had seven assists; both she and Lyons each recorded 11 digs.

The Eagles dropped a 3–2 decision to tournament host Virginia Wesleyan. Set scores were 25–13, 25–20, 12–25, 22–25, 17–15. Lyons led UMW with 19 kills and15 digs while Moore drilled 14 kills and Brenna Campbell made 20 assists,

The Eagles (2–1) will return to action on Wednesday when they visit Eastern Mennonite University at 6:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

The University of Mary Washington men's cross country team finished eighth, and the Eagle women finished 14th against mostly Division I competition at the University of Richmond Spider Alumni Meet in Richmond on Saturday in both teams' first meet of the year.

The men finished eighth among 12 schools with 214 points. Nick Onorato led the Eagles, finishing in 39th place at 19:31, and was followed by Patrick Murphy in 43rd at 19:42. Jacob Lohr finished 65th at 20:31, and Luke Blair took 66th at 20:32. Aidan Kimener rounded out the Eagles' top six in 76th at 21:11.

On the women's side, senior Teresa Guzman led the Eagles in 103rd place at 16:43, and Jessica Oberlies, who placed 109th at 17:07. Amanda Morrissey was 112th at 17:21, Julia Snow was 117th at 17:53, and Sophie Jensen took 123rd at 18:09.

Both teams will be back in action on September 16 at Christopher Newport University.