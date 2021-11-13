UMW roundup: Three-point shooting helps Eagle men sweep Hyatt Place Tipoff Classic

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Anias Saunders was zoned in Saturday, draining six 3-pointers and scoring 27 points to lead the University of Mary Washington men’s basketball team to an 80–65 victory over Bridgewater on the second day of the Hyatt Place Tipoff Classic.
Da’Shawn Cook scored 11 points while brother Ra’Shawn added nine more and Daniel Peterson snatched 10 rebounds for the Eagles, who swept the event at the Anderson Center. UMW next hosts Lynchburg College on Friday at 7 p.m.
Bridgewater (1–1): Rashod Smith 16, Alec Topper 8, Andy Pack 15, Kellen Hodge 4, Zach Hatter 11, Matt Ciccone 3, Jalen Curtis 5, Aaron Oates 3. Totals: 22 13-15 65.
UMW (3–2): Da’Shawn Cook 11, Ra’Shawn Cook 9, Riley Welch 3, Anias Saunders 27, Colin Coyne 7, Zack Blue 5, Erik Prosise 5, Andrew Rowson 2, Daniel Peterson 4, Emmanuel Aghayere 7. Totals: 28 12-22 80.
Halftime: UMW, 42-37. Three-point basket: Bridgewater 8 (Smith 3, Hatter 3, Ciccone, Curtis), UMW 12 (Saunders 6, D. Cook 2, R. Cook, Welch, Blue, Prosise). Rebounds: Bridgewater 23 (Pack 6), UMW 42 (Peterson 10).
CROSS COUNTRY
Cameron Delean was the highest Eagle finisher at the NCAA D-III South Regional in Spartanburg, S.C.
Delean completed the women’s 6,000-meter course in 24 minutes and 1 second, placing 27th in the 163-competitor field. Grace Pippin (24:30) was 42nd and Kelly Young (24:57) 51st for the Eagles, who totaled 251 team points and finished ninth behind champion Emory.
Matthew O’Cadiz finished the men’s 8,000-meter course in 26:53, good for 35th place. Nick Onorato (26:56) was 40th and Blake Mason (27:18) 53rd. The Eagles produced 247 points for 10th place; Emory also claimed the men’s team title.
Friday’s results
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Riley Welch sank six 3-pointer en route to a game-high 25 points as the Eagles topped N.C. Wesleyan in the opening game of the Hyatt Place Tipoff Classic.
N.C. Wesleyan (2–2): Khalid Chavis 4, Damon McDowell 11, Isaiah Lewis 10, Tim Pettiford 10, Sal Young 8, Patrick Gee 6, Brayden Dixon 3, Marquis Eskew 17, Rj Bailey 3, Austin Manley 2, Kyron Kelly 4. Totals: 28 12–21 78.
UMW: Da’Shawn Cook 13, Ra’Shawn Cook 11, Riley Welch 25, Anian Saunders 14, Colin Coyne 10, Daniel Peterson 9, Emmanuel Aghayere 6. Totals: 31 14–19 88.
Halftime: UMW, 43–33. Three-point basket: N.C. Wesleyan 10 (Eskew 5, McDowell 3, Dixon, Bailey), UMW 12 (Welch 6, R. Cook 3, Saunders 2, D. Cook). Rebounds: N.C. Wesleyan 25 (Lewis 5, Kelly 5), UMW 35 (D. Cook 8).
SWIMMING
Kinzie Brooks, Margie Jones, Jenny Thompson each won two individual events to lead the Eagle women to a 210–48 victory over host St. Mary’s College.
Brooks claimed the 100 breaststroke (1 minute, 6.75 seconds) and the 50 freestyle (24.68), Jones took first in the 100 backstroke (1:02.75) and the 500 freestyle (5:29.76) and Thompson triumphed in the 200 backstroke (2:16.72) and the 400 individual medley (4:45.76). The Eagle women are 6-1 on the season.
Kolin Hoffman (200 freestyle, 1:47.91; 100 freestyle, 48.59) and Jakob Robinette (200 butterfly, 2:01.96; 100 butterfly, 53.86) won two individual events for the Eagle men (5–2), who defeated the Sea Gulls 189-56.
The Eagles teams next compete at the Franklin & Marshall Invitational, beginning Friday.