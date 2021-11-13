UMW roundup: Three-point shooting helps Eagle men sweep Hyatt Place Tipoff Classic

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Anias Saunders was zoned in Saturday, draining six 3-pointers and scoring 27 points to lead the University of Mary Washington men’s basketball team to an 80–65 victory over Bridgewater on the second day of the Hyatt Place Tipoff Classic.

Da’Shawn Cook scored 11 points while brother Ra’Shawn added nine more and Daniel Peterson snatched 10 rebounds for the Eagles, who swept the event at the Anderson Center. UMW next hosts Lynchburg College on Friday at 7 p.m.

Bridgewater (1–1): Rashod Smith 16, Alec Topper 8, Andy Pack 15, Kellen Hodge 4, Zach Hatter 11, Matt Ciccone 3, Jalen Curtis 5, Aaron Oates 3. Totals: 22 13-15 65.

UMW (3–2): Da’Shawn Cook 11, Ra’Shawn Cook 9, Riley Welch 3, Anias Saunders 27, Colin Coyne 7, Zack Blue 5, Erik Prosise 5, Andrew Rowson 2, Daniel Peterson 4, Emmanuel Aghayere 7. Totals: 28 12-22 80.

Halftime: UMW, 42-37. Three-point basket: Bridgewater 8 (Smith 3, Hatter 3, Ciccone, Curtis), UMW 12 (Saunders 6, D. Cook 2, R. Cook, Welch, Blue, Prosise). Rebounds: Bridgewater 23 (Pack 6), UMW 42 (Peterson 10).

CROSS COUNTRY

Cameron Delean was the highest Eagle finisher at the NCAA D-III South Regional in Spartanburg, S.C.