UMW: Saunders powers Eagles past Cougars in men's basketball
FROM STAFF REPORTS

Anias Saunders scored 22 points, pulled down seven rebounds and made six assists to pace the University of Mary Washington men’s basketball team to a 73–63 victory over host Averett in a nonconference game Thursday night.

Saunders missed only one of his eight free-throw attempts. Riley Welch scored 12 points and Da’Shawn Cook chipped in 11 more as the Eagles posted their 15th win of the season.

UMW travels to Salisbury University on Saturday for a 4 p.m. game.

UMW (15–4): Colin Coyne 2, Da’Shawn Cook 11, Ra’Shawn Cook 5, Riley Welch 12, Anias Saunders 22, Zack Blue 6, Daniel Peterson 4, Emmanuel Aghayere 11. Totals: 22 23-29 73.

Averett (10–9): Jason Sellers II 6, KeShawn Lewis 2, Jordan Lewis 4, Corey Baldwin 20, Jalen Rowell 3, Jem Lowrance 6, Raja Milton 5, Bryson McLaughlin 12, Miles Pauldin 5. Totals: 24 9-13 63.

Halftime: UMW, 43-27. Three-point basket: UMW 6 (Saunders 3, D. Cook, R. Cook, Welch), Averett 6 (Baldwin 4, Rowell, Milton). Rebounds: UMW 38 (Saunders 7), Averett 45 (Sellers 8).

