UMW: Sharman, Carpenter lead Eagles to sweep at Susquehanna University tournament

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Molly Sharman came off the bench to score 16 points to lead the University of Mary Washington women’s basketball team to a 48–45 victory over Susquehanna University in the championship game of the host school’s tipoff tournament on Sunday.

Jordan Carpenter pulled down 14 rebounds while Tori Martin added 11 points as the Eagles capped a two-game sweep of the tournament. On Saturday, the Eagles defeated Wesleyan of Connecticut, 72–69.

Carpenter was named tournament MVP.

The Eagles will face Meredith University in the opening game of the Virginia Wesleyan tournament on Saturday afternoon.

UMW (3–0): Jordan Carpenter 2, Tory Martin 11, Keegan Schwab 6, Megan Baxter 3, Emily Shively 2, Sydney Sherman 2, Karissa Highlander 2, Molly Sharman 16, Bri Harper 2. Totals: 19 9-15 48.

Susquehanna (3–1): Olivia Brandt 10, Amalia Esposito 12, Erin McQuillen 2, Sadie Comfort 13, Kaitlyn Lynch 2, Megan Emlet 6. Totals: 15 13-15 45.

Halftime: UMW, 30–21. Three-point basket: UMW 1 (Baxter), Susquehanna 2 (Comfort 2). Rebounds: UMW 42 (Carpenter 14), Susquehanna 44 (player 14).