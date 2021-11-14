 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UMW: Sharman, Carpenter lead Eagles to sweep at Susquehanna University tournament
0 comments

UMW: Sharman, Carpenter lead Eagles to sweep at Susquehanna University tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Molly Sharman came off the bench to score 16 points to lead the University of Mary Washington women’s basketball team to a 48–45 victory over Susquehanna University in the championship game of the host school’s tipoff tournament on Sunday.

Jordan Carpenter pulled down 14 rebounds while Tori Martin added 11 points as the Eagles capped a two-game sweep of the tournament. On Saturday, the Eagles defeated Wesleyan of Connecticut, 72–69.

Carpenter was named tournament MVP.

The Eagles will face Meredith University in the opening game of the Virginia Wesleyan tournament on Saturday afternoon.

UMW (3–0): Jordan Carpenter 2, Tory Martin 11, Keegan Schwab 6, Megan Baxter 3, Emily Shively 2, Sydney Sherman 2, Karissa Highlander 2, Molly Sharman 16, Bri Harper 2. Totals: 19 9-15 48.

Susquehanna (3–1): Olivia Brandt 10, Amalia Esposito 12, Erin McQuillen 2, Sadie Comfort 13, Kaitlyn Lynch 2, Megan Emlet 6. Totals: 15 13-15 45.

Halftime: UMW, 30–21. Three-point basket: UMW 1 (Baxter), Susquehanna 2 (Comfort 2). Rebounds: UMW 42 (Carpenter 14), Susquehanna 44 (player 14).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert