UMW: Shoremen pound Eagles in baseball

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Bobby Ayscue drove in two runs for the University of Mary Washington baseball team, but the Eagles pitching couldn’t silence the bats of Washington College and fell 20–8 Sunday at Dickinson Stadium. The Shoremen used 12 hits and four UMW errors to produce 20 runs.

The Eagles (2–3) will play in a round-robin tournament at Myrtle Beach during spring break this week.

R H E

WC 012 005 307 — 20 12 1

UMW 001 050 002 — 8 9 8

Mike Smith, Michael Roseman (4), Jay Neeson (4), ETHAN KYLE, Alex Martin (5), Ryan Mostoller (7) and Ryan Colbert. Alex Kobersteen, ALEX KYTE (5), Griffin Graham (6), Noah Adcock-Howerth (8), Caleb Thornhill (9), Nate Burton (9), Sidney Eisen (9) and Owen Reilly, Andrew Gerhart.

MEN’S TENNIS

Peter Leese, Nick Spera and Cole Tecce each won doubles and singles matches to pace the Eagles to a 7–2 victory over host Chapman University in Orange, Calif. The Eagles are now 3–0 on the season.

UMW faces Pomona College on Wednesday in Pomona, Calif.

Saturday’s results

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Anias Saunders scored 23 points, but the Eagles couldn’t keep pace with the Captains in the second half as Christopher Newport pulled away for an 80–69 victory in the championship of the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference tournament in Newport News.

Da’Shawn Cook scored 17 points and Riley Welch recorded 12 for the Eagles, who battled the favored Captains gamely in the first half, forcing a tied-up contest at halftime.

But the Captains utilized Jahn Hines (22 points, 14 rebounds) and Mathew Brodie (22 points off the bench) to pull away and cruise to the 11-point win,

The Eagles will learn Monday whether they’ve received an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.

UMW (16–9): Colin Coyne 2, Da’Shawn Cook 17, Ra’Shawn Cook 4, Riley Welch 12, Anias Saunders 23, Zack Blue 5, Daniel Peterson 6. Totals: 22 17-19 69.

Christopher Newport (24–2): Darian Peterson 10, Trey Barber 14, Jason Aigner 6, Jahn Hines 22, Ty Henderson 6, Mathew Brodie 22. Totals: 29 16–22 80.

Halftime: Tied, 34–34. Three-point basket: UMW 8 (Saunders 3, D. Cook 2, Welch 2, Blue), Christopher Newport 6 (Brodie 3, Henderson 2, Aigner). Rebounds: UMW 32 (Blue 6), Christopher Newport 48 (Hines 14).