UMW tennis teams sweep Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Tournament championships

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The names on the banners are a bit different, but the outcome was a familiar one for the University of Mary Washington tennis teams.

The Eagles swept the Coast To Coast Conference finals on Sunday on their home courts, continuing a tradition that carried over from the now-defunct Capital Athletic Conference.

After UMW’s women topped Christopher Newport 5–1 to become the C2C’s first champions, the Eagle men followed with a 5–0 blanking of CNU.

It marked the 18th consecutive conference title for the 15th-ranked Eagle women (12–5) and the 25th championship overall for the 18th-ranked UMW men (15–5). Both squads will learn their opening NCAA Division III tournament assignments on Monday.

Leading 2–1 after doubles play, the UMW women won the first three singles seeds in straight sets to wrap up the victory. The highlight came when top-seeded Abby Moghtader defeated C2C player of the year Raine Weiss 6–2, 6–4. No. 2 Claire Coleman topped Tess Trate 6–2, 6–3, and Lauren Quinn downed Riverbend High School graduate Kiersten Chang 6–3, 6–0 at No. 3.

Coleman had earlier won her No. 2 doubles match with partner Amanda Hagino, 8–1 over Megan Bauer and Karina Crivtonencu. At No. 3, and Hana Kimmey and Emily Beckner defeated Ana Clara Borga and Kendra Womack 8-4.

The men were just as dominant, sweeping the doubles and wrapping things up with two singles victories. Andrew Watson and Nick Spera each recorded singles and doubles wins, and the Eagles’ other four singles players each captured their first set when the match was clinched.

Watson and senior Moses Hutchison and junior Andrew Watson defeated Ryan Macy and Alec Strause 8–3 at No. 1 doubles. Spera and fellow sophomore Rishi Charan Shankar downed Paul Baron and Mason Kolls 8–4 at No. 2, and senior Cole Tecce and sophomore Peter Leese completed the sweep with an 8–3 win at No. 3 over Matthew Dubuque and Ashton Legum.