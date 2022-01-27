UMW: Versatile Saunders has finally found his fit with Eagles

“He’s really come along and he’s asserting himself the way we hoped he would,” UMW head coach Marcus Kahn said. “We thought two years ago when he first got to us that he was a little tentative at times … We were playing him at the point guard spot but we thought he could’ve asserted himself scoring a little more.”

The Eagles didn’t have a 2020-21 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Saunders said he returned because he wanted to put his stamp on the program.

Kahn moved him off the ball with hopes of freeing him up to score. He often plays an undersized power forward but can also slide down to shooting guard or small forward when the Eagles go big.

With senior Ra’Shawn Cook solidifying the point guard position, Saunders has thrived in his new role.

“He’s become much more aggressive scoring and obviously that’s helping us with our success,” Kahn said. “He’s a laid-back kid by nature. He was coming into a new group a couple of years ago and trying to feel it out. Now it’s obvious he’s much more comfortable. It’s his last year and he has more of a sense of urgency. He knows that for us to win games he’s going to have to be a big part of that.”