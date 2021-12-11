UMW: Welch's 24 points leads Eagles over Eastern Mennonite in men's basketball

Riley Welch hit five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 24 points to pace the University of Mary Washington men's basketball team to an 80-57 nonconference victory over Eastern Mennonite on Saturday afternoon.

Da'Shawn Cook had 18 points and Anias Saunders contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles, who went on a 26-3 run in the first half to put the game away at the Anderson Center.