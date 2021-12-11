UMW: Welch's 24 points leads Eagles over Eastern Mennonite in men's basketball

Riley Welch hit five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 24 points to pace the University of Mary Washington men's basketball team to an 80-57 nonconference victory over Eastern Mennonite on Saturday afternoon.
Da'Shawn Cook had 18 points and Anias Saunders contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles, who went on a 26-3 run in the first half to put the game away at the Anderson Center.
The Eagles travel to Averett College for a Tuesday afternoon game at 5 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite (3–6): Landon Swingler 6, Mark Burkholder 7, Aviwe Mahlong 6, Tim Jones 12, Mizz Nyagwegwe 5, Kobi Alexander 4, Julien Hagerman 9, Michael Watlington 8. Totals: 21 6-9 57.
UMW (9–2): Da'Shawn Cook 18, Ra'Shawn Cook 8, Riley Welch 24, Anias Saunders 12, Colin Coyne 2, Zack Blue 5, Erik Prosise 3, Daniel Peterson 8, Totals: 29 10-13 80.
Halftime: UMW, 42–26. Three-point basket: Eastern Mennonite 9 (Hagerman 3, Swingler 2, Mahlong 2, Burkholder, Nyagwegwe), UMW 12 (Welch 5, Saunders 3, D. Cook 2, Blue Prosise). Rebounds: Eastern Mennonite 30 (Burkholder 8), UMW 46 (Saunders 10).