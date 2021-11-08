UMW women top Lynchburg in opener

Freshman Megan Baxter sank four of Mary Washington’s 11 3-pointers as the Eagles opened their women’s basketball season with a 66–57 victory over visiting Lynchburg Monday night.

Tori Martin scored a team-high 13 points and Baxter and sophomore Keagan Schwab each added 12 in their college débuts as the Eagles withstood a 28-point performance from the Hornets’ Lizzie Davis.

Baxter made a key 3-pointer with 37 seconds remaining to give the Eagles a 64-57 lead, and Martin clinched it with two free throws with 22 seconds remaining. UMW held Lynchburg scoreless for the final 2:17 of the game.

UMW used a 7–0 first-quarter run to break a 6–6 tie and never trailed again, although Lynchburg stayed within striking distance. Baxter added two more 3-pointers during an 8–0 third-quarter scoring spurt.

The Eagles return to action Saturday against Wesleyan (Conn.) in the Susquehanna (Pa.) Tipoff Tournament.