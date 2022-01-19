UMW women's basketball drops second straight, falling on road at Swarthmore

Despite a furious second-half rally, the University of Mary Washington women’s basketball team dropped its second straight game with a 65-60 loss to Swarthmore College on Wednesday night.

The Eagles led 15-14 after one quarter but scored just six points in the second period to fall behind 35-21 at the break.

Swarthmore (9-4) got 20 points from Alyssa Hayassi and outrebounded UMW, 15-8, on the offensive glass.

Jordan Carpenter led UMW with 15 points to go along with a team-high nine rebounds. Ashley Martin added 13 points for the Eagles (13-3), who host Emory & Henry at 1 p.m. on Jan. 22.