UMW's Brooks aims for NCAA swimming title

Kinsey Brooks’ last several swim practices at the University of Mary Washington have been solitary affairs, early-morning workouts conducted in an otherwise empty pool.

It’s fitting, since Brooks, a sophomore, has yet to encounter a true peer inside the Goolrick Natatorium.

Her teammates last swam competitively Feb. 20, when UMW’s women captured their first-ever Metro Swimming Conference Championship.

A few days later, Brooks was included among a list of names to qualify for the NCAA Division-III swim championships. She’ll compete in three events (the 200-yard breaststroke, 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley) at the meet, which runs Wednesday through Saturday in Indianapolis.

Despite boasting a powerhouse women’s program that’s collected 31 consecutive conference titles, the Eagles have just one prior female NCAA champion; Shannon Hutcherson won the 200 backstroke in 1993. Brooks, who enters NCAAs seeded third in the 200 IM, fifth in the 100 breast and seventh in the 200 breast, is aiming to become the second.

“I’m excited to go out there and have people to run down,” she said. “I’m fighting for a podium spot.”

A St. Louis, Mo., native, Brooks moved to the Fredericksburg area at age 9 and joined the Rays swim club shortly thereafter. When UMW swim coach Justin Anderson started recruiting Brooks years later, he realized that some of her times were already deserving of an NCAA invite.

“She was someone we knew was going to make an impact for us right away,” Anderson said.

At UMW, Brooks came under the tutelage of Dalton Herendeen, a former Paralympian who served as Anderson’s assistant coach. Until that point, she wasn’t particularly fond of the breaststroke, to say the least.

“When I first started swimming, It was always the stroke I’d get DQ’d in,” Brooks recalled. “It was terrible.”

But Herendeen saw potential in the 5-foot-5 Brooks and convinced her to adopt the breast as her specialty.

“He said, ‘This is something you have to go after,’” she said. “I guess I took his word for it, and here I am now.”

COVID deferred Brooks’ arrival on the collegiate scene for a year, but she made her anticipated big splash this past winter. At the Metro conference meet, the versatile sophomore swept all of her individual events and earned both rookie of the year and outstanding swimmer honors in the process.

“Every one of her four strokes is strong,” Anderson said. “She could probably focus on any one of those and be nationally competitive.”

Brooks’ preliminary mark of 1:01.91 in the 100 breast set a conference record and represented an improvement years in the making. She set a national cut of 1:03 in the event at age 13—fueling dreams of one day swimming in an Olympic trial—but failed to shave off any additional time for five-plus years.

“Swimming is weird,” she said of plateauing. “It’s when you finally drop that little bit that’s so satisfying.”

When Brooks isn’t posting NCAA cut times, she keeps herself busy logging 12-hour clinical shifts as a nursing major. Anderson noted that it’s not an uncommon occurrence for Brooks to arrive at Goolrick wearing scrubs, steal off to the women’s locker room and emerge moments later, ready to dive in to her work.

“I try to nap when I can,” she said with a laugh.

