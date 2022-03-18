UMW's Brooks seventh at NCAA championships

FROM STAFF REPORTS

University of Mary Washington sophomore Kinsey Brooks earned her second seventh-place finish of the NCAA Division III national championships on Friday night.

Brooks was seventh in the women’s 200-yard breaststroke (1:02.90) Friday night at the meet in Indianapolis. She had qualified sixth (1:02.79) in the morning preliminary heats.

Brooks earlier finished seventh in the 200 individual medley (2:02.71) on Wednesday. She earned All-America recognition in both events.

Brooks, a Riverbend High School graduate, also will swim in the the 200 breast on Saturday.

Another Riverbend graduate, Williams (Mass.) College senior David Pearcy, placed sixth in the men’s 100 butterfly (47.53). He also swam on Williams’ fifth-place 400 medley relay team (3:12.88).

BASEBALL

Ty Lowe doubled, singled and drove in two runs for the Eagles, but visiting John Carroll tagged UMW starter Ryan Dudak for seven runs on seven hits and five walks in posting a 7–6 victory Friday at Dickinson Stadium.

Owen Reilly had three hits for the Eagles (11–8), who’ll tangle again with John Carroll for a Saturday doubleheader beginning at noon.

SOFTBALL

Bridget Laychak homered and Grace Drury drew two walks and scored to lead the Eagles to a 2–1 victory over host Eastern Mennonite in a Friday twinbill. Caitlyn Burch struck out seven in improving her record to 7–3.

In the nightcap, the Eagles rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh to knot the game 4–4, but the Royals posted an unearned run in the bottom of the frame for a 5–4 win and a split of the series. Maggie Mrowka homered and doubled, driving in two runs for the Eagles (9–10), who host Mary Baldwin for a Saturday doubleheader, with first pitch at noon.