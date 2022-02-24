UMW's Saunders named first-team all-C2C

University of Mary Washington senior guard Anias Saunders was named to the all-Coast 2 Coast Athletic Conference first team this week, while teammate Riley Welch was a second-team choice.

Saunders, an Eastern View High School graduate, leads the Eagles in scoring (16.3 points per game) and assists (3.5) entering this week’s conference tournament in Newport News. He’s also averaging 6.5 rebounds per game.

Welch is averaging 12.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 86.4 percent from the foul line.

Top-seeded Christopher Newport swept the league’s individual awards, with sophomore Jahn Hines named player of the year and John Krikorian coach of the year.