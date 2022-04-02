University of Mary Washington roundup: Men's tennis team breaks skid against Carnegie Mellon

The University of Mary Washington men’s tennis team capped a successful weekend with an 8–1 victory over visiting Carnegie Mellon Saturday, one day after sweeping Christopher Newport 9–0.

Saturday’s victory snapped an 11-match losing streak against Carnegie Mellon for the 22nd-ranked Eagles (9–3). Top-seeded Moses Hutchison, Risi Charan Shankar, Andrew Watson, Cole Tecce and Peter Leese each won in both singles and doubles.

UMW visits Haverford on Friday.

MEN’S LACROSSE

J.D. Nozemack scored five times to lead UMW past visiting Messiah (Pa.) 19–7 on Saturday at the Battleground Complex.

Four of Nozemack’s goals came in the first half as the Eagles (7–5) built an 11–3 lead. Cameron Walker, Hunter Tipton, Jackson Popeck and Jackson Davis each contributed two goals to the nonconference victory, and Kristophe Newman had a goal and three assists.

The Eagles amassed big advantages in shots (51–26) and ground balls (46–23) while using three different goalies in the game.

UMW’s next game is next Saturday at home against Richard Stockton.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Erin Scannell’s four goals led visiting Salisbury over UMW 15–7 on Saturday in both teams’ Coast 2 Coast Athletic Conference opener.

Lydia McNulty added three scores for the Sea Gulls (10–2), who are ranked second in Division III. They built a quick 3–0 lead and never trailed.

Erin Steinberg, Katie Blair and Rachel Oestrike each had two goals for the Eagles (6–5). UMW goalkeeper Reilly Miller made 10 saves.

The Eagles will host Catholic University Wednesday at 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

UMW’s men earned five first-place finishes on their home track at Saturday’s Battleground Relays.

Brandon Baumgartner won the 800 meters (1:59.80), while Patrick Brown finished first in the 10,000 (32:49.93).

In the field events, Aidan Smagh won the high jump (5–11); Samuel Gowe won the long jump (22–4); and, and Rajai Walton was first in the triple jump (45–11). Faith Jones scored UMW’s lone women’s victory in the shot put (31–3).

BASEBALL

Visiting Christopher Newport broke open a close game with seven ninth-inning runs for a 9–2 win in the opener, then cruised to a 15–2 victory in the nightcap to sweep a C2C doubleheader.

Two of UMW’s four errors helped the Captains (18–6, 2–0) to their big ninth inning in the opener. Michael Martorano earlier hit a solo home run for CNU. Bobbby Ayscue and Ty Lowe each had two hits for the Eagles.

In the nightcap, CNU scored in seven different innings behind a 3-for-3 effort from Daniel Elliott. Noah Roots went 2 for 4 for UMW.

The Eagles (14–13, 0–2) host Mary Baldwin in a makeup game Wednesday.

R H E

CNU 010 010 007 — 9 7 1

UMW 001 000 001 — 2 7 4

DYLAN WEBER, Daniel Elliott (6) and Drew Caroline. ALEX KOBERSTEIN, Justin Ritz (9), Noah Adcock-Howeth (9) and Owen Reilly.

R H E

CNU 042 121 104 — 15 17 0

UMW 010 000 010 — 2 6 3

JAY CASSIDAY, David Gingras (8), Kyle Lewis (9) and Grant Hartman. TY LOWE, Garrett O‘Connor (4), Jamie Kotula (6), Griffin Graham (8), Daniel Blanc (9), Ryan Dudak (9) and Owen Reilly, Andrew Gerhart.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Like the men, UMW’s women also defeated Carnegie Mellon on Saturday, 7–2. They will visit Washington & Lee on Sunday.