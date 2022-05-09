Massaponax grad Dorion Staples commits to Southern Illinois

It wasn’t quite the path Dorion Staples envisioned for his basketball career.

But the former Massaponax High School standout has achieved one of his dreams; he’s signing with a Division I college program.

Staples announced Sunday that he’s headed to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville after one season at Moberly Area Community College, a junior-college program in Missouri.

Staples, a 6-foot-8, 220-pound power forward, averaged 7 points and 5 rebounds per game for Moberly this past season as the Greyhounds reached the Sweet 16 of the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament.

Staples was a first-team All-Area and all-region selection in 2020 when he averaged 17 points and 8 rebounds for Massaponax and led the Panthers to the Class 6 state semifinals, their deepest run in school history.

Staples said he went the junior-college route to improve academically and to earn an opportunity to compete at the Division I level. He spent one season at Allegany College of Maryland before he signed with Moberly.

“The experience here was definitely a great experience for me and also taught me to really fight through adversity and attack my battles with all I’ve got,” Staples said. “I feel like going to the national tournament and playing a big role on this team, it was important to me that I earned the right to commit to a Division I.”

A weight gain at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic was one battle Staples said he overcame. Staples said he ballooned to 270 pounds before intense workouts at Moberly helped him shed 50 pounds.

“I did it on my own, really,” Staples said. “There was no diet plan. Just when we had conditioning, I was going as hard I as I could every time.”

Staples was a key reserve for the Greyhounds. He played behind Jimmy Bell Jr., a 6-foot-10, 280-pound power forward who committed to West Virginia last month.

Staples will join a Southern Illinois program that went 11-21 last season and finished eighth out of 11 teams in the Ohio Valley Conference. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

“I went on an unofficial visit there and I wasn’t too sure,” Staples said. “Then I went on my official visit and everything just changed. I felt real comfortable. It felt like a place I could be the next three years.”

Staples said he would encourage any basketball standouts to consider a junior-college program if they don’t immediately reach their Division I ambitions. He said Moberly aided his development as a player and a person.

“It doesn’t always have to be D-I or nothing,” Staples said. “JUCO is not a downgrade. It’s a really high level of basketball. If you’re fighting, don’t have offers and believe you’re a D-I player, I would definitely take the JUCO route.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com​

