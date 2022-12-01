Men's soccer: Williams defeats UMW in NCAA Division III national semifinal

SALEM — In the days leading up to their NCAA Division III semifinal, there was a sense — perhaps unspoken but no less pervasive — among the University of Mary Washington men’s soccer team that they were playing with house money.

In reaching the Final Four for just the second time in program history, the Eagles had already achieved many of their stated goals. A Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference tournament championship and NCAA sectional victories over heavily-favored NESCAC opponents Amherst and Bowdoin College had UMW riding an unprecedented high into December.

While UMW’s national championship aspirations went bust with a 1–0 loss to Williams College on Thursday night under the lights at Roanoke College, it’s a safe bet there will be few regrets following the program’s deepest run in a quarter-century.

“Getting to go that extra month was as good as I could’ve asked for from the guys,” UMW senior defender Jacob Kautzman said.

The Ephs (10–1–11) entered Thursday’s match with a staggering 11 draws to their name, and through 75-plus minutes, it appeared as though they’d take a 12th contest into extra time. Then, in the 80th minute, defender Eamon Gara Grady wound in a cross that found the head of Nick Boardman for the game’s only goal.

“Clinical,” Kautzman said of the strike that effectively ended UMW’s season. “A brilliant cross, a brilliant head. Bravo to their guys for being able to execute that. There’s nothing more I would’ve asked from my guys.”

In the ensuing mad dash for an equalizer, the Eagles rapidly earned four corners but were unable to break through. Standout forwards Josh Kirkland and Carter Berg — UMW’s first two double-digit goal scorers in more than a decade — couldn’t connect to conjure up a tying strike.

“They did a good job keeping us out of the game as much as they could,” said Kirkland, who managed one of UMW’s four shots on goal. “There’s been a few games where we’ve been man-marked, but they definitely did the best job of staying on us the entire game. Any time we got the ball, they were pressing up on us.”

The Eagles’ last-ditch opportunity went unnoticed in the form of a possible Williams handball inside the box with under two minutes to play.

In Saturday’s national championship match, Williams will face the University of Chicago, which defeated Stevens University 1–0 in earlier semifinal action. As the Ephs sprinted toward the corner of the pitch in joyous unison, the Eagles (12–5–4) were consoled only by a legacy that will endure long after the sting of defeat fades.

“I always say I want to recruit players I can afford to lose with, moments like these,” UMW head coach Jason Kilby said. “Guys that you love, trust and will always be family. I’ll never forget it, and I’m sure they’ll never forget it.”