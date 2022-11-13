NCAA soccer: UMW completes the weekend sweep, advances to sectional semifinal round

The University of Mary Washington defended its home turf this weekend with two consecutive 1–0 wins and moves on to the third round of the NCAA Division III men’s soccer tournament.

“(I’m) extremely excited for our players. They put so much time and effort into this,” Eagles head coach Jason Kilby said after Sunday’s second-round win over Ohio Wesleyan University.

This game was another close one, as both teams were knocking at each other’s goal looking to move another round closer to the national championship.

“This group is gritty, this group loves each other,” goalkeeper Griffin Hemmendinger said. “We just had to come out here and fight and we played two solid teams and we found a way to get it done.”

However, all a team needs to continue is one go-ahead goal and a shutout, and Sunday, UMW did just that.

In the 30th minute, Carter Berg was able to deliver the goal that gave the Eagles an early lead in the first half. It eventually became the game-winner.

“I got the ball, I turned, put my foot through it, turned (and) saw the ball go into the net,” the forward said. “It felt good to get a goal when we needed it and that hasn’t always been the case this season.”

Diego Guzman recorded the assist after he found Berg in a small pocket of space among the Ohio Wesleyan defenders.

“I just got the ball from (Josh Kirkland) and I was waiting for Carter to cut inside for the run and then I saw him and played it immediately,” Guzman said.

Hemmendinger recorded his second shutout of the weekend and recorded six saves in Sunday’s match, securing the next round for the Eagles.

“I was thinking to myself, grind out these last couple of minutes, try to not get scored on and maybe get a goal for ourselves make it a little easier,” the senior said.

Kilby said that this year the goal is to make it to final four, which is how far the Eagles made it in the tournament in 1997. They intend to push even further.

“When you get a special group like that, has a skill set with a common goal and work rate, it makes for a special season,” Kilby said

Sunday’s second-round contest was hard-fought and both teams were closely matched, with the Eagles just nipping the Battling Bishops 16–15 in shots on goal.

“This part of the year we mainly have to focus on our recovery and being fresh mentally, physically and preparing for whatever our opponent is in front of us,” Kilby said.

After hosting the first two rounds, the Eagles will be taking on Amherst in the NCAA tournament’s sectional semifinal at a location to be announced next weekend.