Penn State's Brown may miss season, opening the door for North Stafford grad Devyn Ford

Penn State says running back Journey Brown could miss the season due to a “medical condition”—a development that could lead to more playing time for North Stafford High School graduate Devyn Ford this fall.

247 Sports first reported Monday that the eighth-ranked Nittany Lions might be without their leading rusher from 2019.

“Journey Brown is being treated for a medical condition discovered during the offseason and will potentially miss the 2020 football season,” the school said in a statement.

Penn State opens its season Saturday at Indiana. The Nittany Lions already took a significant loss in August when All-America linebacker Micah Parsons opted out.

Ford, who ran for 294 yards and three touchdowns as a true freshman last season, was listed behind fellow sophomore Noah Cain (443 yards, eight touchdowns in 2019) on the depth chart released by Penn State Tuesday, with Brown’s name notably absent.

“Feel like we’ve got a really good group there,” Penn State coach James Franklin said in a video press conference Tuesday. “... We do feel like Noah has the ability to carry the load, and Devyn has a chance to do that as well.”