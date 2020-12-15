Riverbend's Grant set to sign with Old Dominion

Lenord Grant just wanted his son’s opponents to get their money’s worth.
Soon after Skyler Grant started playing travel football with the Fredericksburg Hurricanes at age 12, he approached his dad with an admission.
“He was afraid to tackle the kids,” the elder Grant recalled on Tuesday. “I was telling him, ‘Listen, son, their parents pay for them to be out here. So I expect you to be out here and do what you have to do.’ ”
On Wednesday, Grant’s embrace of the physical side of football will officially mature as an investment. The Riverbend High School star two-way lineman plans to sign with Old Dominion, accepting a full scholarship to join the Monarchs program next summer. The early signing period runs from Dec. 16–19.
As a junior last season, Grant earned all Commonwealth District honors on both sides of the ball and was named to The Free Lance-Star All-Area team as an offensive lineman.
When Bears coach Nathan Yates assumed the helm two years ago, the 6-foot-3, 295-pound lineman was tough to miss.
“My first impression of him, initially was you look at him and go ‘Wow, this kid’s a monster,’ ” Yates said. “And the way he would practice, his work ethic in the weight room was just exactly what you’d expect out of a Division I football player.”
After winning just one game in 2018, Riverbend notched three victories last fall with Grant anchoring the line for a vastly improved rushing attack.
“Being a run-dominant team, we were able to run behind him whenever we wanted,” Yates said.
Grant’s size and motor were never an issue; Yates and his staff simply had to fine-tune his skillset. No longer contact averse, Grant eagerly explained his recent attention to “hand violence,” or using his hands to gain leverage over an opponent at the point of attack.
“Just getting into the details of playing line, not just running somebody over,” he said. “When you get into the higher levels, everybody else is big and strong.”
Believe it or not, Grant is slightly smaller than the average Division I lineman. What he might sacrifice in size, he makes up for with unusual speed for his projected position. ODU plans to utilize Grant at offensive guard, a position he hasn’t played thus far in his Bears career.
“A lot of those guys are 6–5; Skyler is 6–3,” Yates explained. “But his athleticism for how big he is and how well he can move is what’s going to set him apart at the next level. His overall speed for his size is very impressive.”
Before he became a standout on the football field, Grant tried his hand (briefly) at baseball. Lenord Grant scrutinized his son at the plate during little league games. It never seemed like he put his full weight behind his swing, yet whenever he made contact, the ball jumped off the bat.
He’s glad Skyler found a sport that helped him unlock his full potential.
“It’s a defining moment,” Lenord Grant said. “It’s one of those moments you look back over all the hard work you instilled in your kid and look for the future.
‘For me and my family, it’s amazing. It’s just real powerful that God will show up on time.”
