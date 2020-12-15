Riverbend's Grant set to sign with Old Dominion

After winning just one game in 2018, Riverbend notched three victories last fall with Grant anchoring the line for a vastly improved rushing attack.

“Being a run-dominant team, we were able to run behind him whenever we wanted,” Yates said.

Grant’s size and motor were never an issue; Yates and his staff simply had to fine-tune his skillset. No longer contact averse, Grant eagerly explained his recent attention to “hand violence,” or using his hands to gain leverage over an opponent at the point of attack.

“Just getting into the details of playing line, not just running somebody over,” he said. “When you get into the higher levels, everybody else is big and strong.”

Believe it or not, Grant is slightly smaller than the average Division I lineman. What he might sacrifice in size, he makes up for with unusual speed for his projected position. ODU plans to utilize Grant at offensive guard, a position he hasn’t played thus far in his Bears career.

“A lot of those guys are 6–5; Skyler is 6–3,” Yates explained. “But his athleticism for how big he is and how well he can move is what’s going to set him apart at the next level. His overall speed for his size is very impressive.”