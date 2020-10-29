Shakira Austin granted immediate eligibility at Ole Miss

Fredericksburg native Shakira Austin has been ruled immediately eligible to play basketball at the University of Mississippi after her transfer from Maryland, according to the Rebels.

The 6-foot-5 Austin will have two seasons of eligibility at Ole Miss and joins an incoming class rated as the Southeastern Conference's best by ESPN.com. She would have been required to sit out the 2020-21 season if her appeal had not been approved by the NCAA.

Austin was rated as the nation's No. 1 transfer prospect after starting 47 of 66 games in her two seasons at Maryland, averaging 10.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocked shots per game for the Terrapins. She set a school single-season record with 89 blocks as a freshman in 2018-19.

Before arriving at Maryland, Austin was named The Free Lance-Star's player of the year as a junior at Colonial Forge High School, helping the Eagles win the 2016 VHSL Class 6 state title. She began her high school career at James Monroe and played her senior season at Riverdale Baptist School in Rockville, Md. She was rated the nation's No. 3 high school prospect when she signed with Maryland.

Ole Miss, which went 0-16 in the SEC and 7-23 overall last season, has not announced its 2020-21 schedule.