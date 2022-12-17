STEVE DESHAZO: A humbling at home may be best thing for Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Exam week is over, but the graduate-level lessons continue for Virginia's second-ranked basketball team.

By March, the Cavaliers may have earned a master's degree, given their stern nonconference schedule and the rigors of ACC play. But as Saturday's 69–61 loss to No. 5 Houston showed, progress doesn't come without growing pains.

"Whenever we made one single breakdown, they made us pay with a 3-pointer or a tough shot," said freshman Isaac McKneely, who got his first taste of a big-time environment at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers (8–1) conquered then-No. 5 Baylor and 19th-ranked Illinois in Las Vegas last month and rallied to top a talented Michigan squad on the road, so they're no strangers to adversity. Still, Saturday's test was arguably their sternest yet, against an athletic, aggressive team that takes just as much pride in defense as Tony Bennett's charges do.

And for a rare occasion, Virginia was second-best at that task on its home court.

"Today, the tougher, stronger team on the defensive end won the game," Bennett said.

That shouldn't happen to the Cavaliers, not with the vast experience on Bennett's roster. Four key contributors (Kihei Clark, Jayden Gardner, Armaan Franklin and Ben Vander Plas) are in their fifth season of eligibility.

But the Cougars, starting a true freshman (forward Jarace Walker) and a bringing a redshirt freshman (guard Emmanuel Sharp) off the bench, were the hungrier and more effective team.

A key second-half sequence told the whole story.

Leading 51–44, Houston's Reggie Chaney outhustled two Cavaliers for an offensive rebound, and the Cougars capitalized on the extra possession with a 3-pointer by Walker.

A minute later, Virginia's Clark picked Jamal Shead's pocket and scored, and Virginia forced another turnover, and JPJ was rocking. Trailing 54–48, McKneely then tried an open 3-pointer that rimmed out. The Cavaliers' hopes deflated, apparently along with their intensity.

Houston responded with an easy driving layup and a wide-open 3 by Tramon Mark and was never really challenged again.

"I can live with missed shots," Bennett said, "but we had some breakdowns defensively. Against a good team, any time we'd break down, they made us pay, whether it was just we fell asleep or didn't help a guy out. That's where you've got to be willing to go there and win the game. That's the part that we I think we can grow from an learn from."

If the Cavaliers need an example, they can look at the Cougars. A week ago, Houston was unbeaten and sitting atop the polls, but got outclassed by Alabama on its home court.

That allowed coach Kelvin Sampson to get his message across to his young team, which looked much more worthy of a No. 1 ranking.

"I'm not sure we're able to do this without the Alabama experience," said Sampson, admiring his team's ball movement that resulted in a fair number wide-open 3-pointers against the Cavaliers' pack line defense.

"We had 17 assists today," Sampson said. "I'm not even sure we passed 17 times against Alabama."

Bennett's Cavaliers are certainly capable of similar improvement.

They managed to stay close even though standout guard Reece Beekman was, but Bennett's estimate, "75–80 percent" because of a hamstring strain. They weathered a dreadful day by transfer Vander Plas, who capped an 0-for-7 day with a 3-point air ball in the final minute. Even Gardner, who scored 11 points, missed several mid-range jumpers that he usually sinks.

Virginia now enters the ACC gauntlet, starting Tuesday at Miami, humbled and hungry after a nonconference schedule that was as ambitious as any in the nation.

"The biggest thing I learned is that we can play with anybody in the country," said junior center Kaiden Shedrick, arguably Virginia's best player Saturday with 16 points on 7-for-8 shooting. "As long as we limit those lapses and run our offense hard, we can beat anybody in the country. It was good to have this challenging nonconference schedule, and we learned a lot about ourselves."