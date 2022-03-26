STEVE DeSHAZO: ACC quietly chuckles as its teams keep rocking at Big Dance

LAST LAUGHS are infinitely more satisfying than any others. Nobody advises a comedian to “start ‘em laughing;” it’s the end product that’s memorable.

The folks inside Atlantic Coast Conference headquarters are probably suppressing the urge to guffaw out loud at the moment. Even three weeks ago, naysayers were predicting doom and gloom for a league that so prides itself on its basketball heritage that it self-produced a 10-part documentary on its own conference tournament.

As March dawned, Duke was the only ACC team that seemed certain of a spot in the 68-team field, and the league’s eventual five bids were its fewest since 2013. (One of those five, Virginia Tech, had to win a first-round ACC tournament game at the buzzer and post three more victories in the next 72 hours to ensure its spot.)

Who’s laughing now, though?

In one of the most eventful and suspenseful tournaments in recent years, the ACC earned nearly half of the Elite Eight spots. As of Saturday afternoon, Duke, North Carolina and Miami still standing. No other conference could boast more than one survivor.

And if it weren’t for a plucky ostentation of Peacocks (look it up) from St. Peter’s, this tournament may have done something that would have seen downright impossible: making people outside Durham, N.C., root for Duke.

You probably know that this is Mike Krzyzewski’s final run after 42 seasons at Duke. You’re likely also aware that as of Saturday afternoon, he and the Blue Devils have amassed a staggering 1,201 victories (100 of them alone in NCAA tournaments) and five national titles. Saturday night’s game with Arkansas offered a shot at a 13th Final Four, which would put Coach K one up on the legendary John Wooden.

The Blue Devils also have earned their share of haters, which happens with any successful entity. (Just ask Taylor Swift.) But the animus for Duke and Coach K surpasses most, in part because of their swagger, real or perceived. Any program that produces Christian Laettner, J.J. Redick and Grayson Allen—and then pivots to a one-and-done mentality—is going to absorb some criticism.

We tend to get sentimental, though, for final acts. And there’s a growing tide of fans who would like to see Krzyzewski cut down the nets one more time. He certainly has the team to accomplish it, especially now that three No. 1 seeds have been ousted.

That groundswell of support likely doesn’t exist in many other bastions of ACC territory. North Carolina’s well-rounded team and Miami’s veteran, four-guard lineup are also Final Four-worthy. If Jim Larranaga takes this Hurricanes team to the Final Four, it’ll be almost as impressive as the job he did at George Mason 16 years ago.

Believe it or not, Duke and UNC, two of the nation’s elite program, never have met in the NCAA tournament. It would be intriguing to see them clash in next Saturday’s national semifinals.

To get there, though, each team had to clear one more difficult hurdle: Duke against Arkansas on Saturday night and UNC against giant-killer St. Peter’s on Sunday. And that’s where fans looking for a reason to root against Duke or UNC can find solace.

The Peacocks are the tournament’s best seed since? George Mason? Butler? VCU? Steph Curry’s Davidson team? St. Peter’s is the first No. 15 seed ever to reach the Elite Eight, and although they’ll have issues with the Tar Heels’ size and athleticism on Sunday, they’re now playing with house money.

The folks in Jersey City better enjoy the spotlight while they can, though, because it figures to be brief.

Coach Shaheen Holloway, the architect of this remarkable run, played at Seton Hall. Guess who has an opening now that Kevin Willard has taken the Maryland job?

The Pirates are one of several schools who likely will leave messages on Holloway’s cell phone moments after this run eventually ends. Even St. Peter’s president Eugene Cornacchia acknowledged that Holloway is now a “rock star,” and the school with 2,134 undergraduates isn’t likely to be able to afford to keep a coach who’s reportedly making about $300,000 per year—less than 10 percent of what he stands to make elsewhere.

That’ll work itself out, though. And even if his Peacocks fall short of the Final Four, Holloway has accomplished plenty—including stealing a bit of Coach K’s spotlight.

And that’s no laughing matter.

