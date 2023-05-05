Dee Conway was a young coach at Northumberland High School in 1987 when her roommate received a flyer announcing that Mary Washington College was seeking someone to lead its fledgling softball program.

The roomie wasn't interested. That was fortuitous for Conway — and, it turned out, for the institution now known as the University of Mary Washington.

Thirty-six years later, Conway is the longest-tenured coach in any sport in UMW's 115-year history. That era likely will end after next weekend's Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference softball tournament, as Conway recently announced her retirement.

"About five years ago, I decided to take it one year at a time," said Conway, the only head softball coach UMW has known. "After spring break, I seriously started to consider it. I wanted to put the program in a position that whoever took over would have something to start with an build on."

A former four-sport athlete at Ferrum and Lynchburg College, she was the Eagles' first Black coach in any sport. She's handled several different roles, including coaching the volleyball team from 1987–2012 and currently serving as assistant athletic director for compliance.

Softball isn't UMW's highest-profile sport, but Conway became an institution at the school.

"Hopefully I stepped up and represented," she said. "A lot of good things happened. It was a good experience for me."

"She's such a thoughtful, considerate person. She's been so significant for our student–athletes and staff. She's been a great sounding board," said Caitlin Moore, UMW's associate athletic director and a former All-America women's lacrosse player and coach at the school.

"It's very rare for a coach to be in any spot for 36 years. It goes without saying that she's seen it all."

Although Conway's career softball record is slightly under .500, her teams have enjoyed plenty of success: she has won 610 softball games and a school-record 474 in volleyball, led both teams to the NCAA tournament and was named Capital Athletic Conference volleyball coach of the year seven times.

Still, her lasting impact won't be measured merely by numbers.

"She's been steady more than anything else," Moore said. "She's such a great source of institutional information. She's seen Mary Washington transform in her 36 years. Her institutional knowledge will be irreplaceable."

Erin Keenan played softball for Conway from 2000–03 and is now in her second stint as an assistant coach.

"She's super passionate. She has a huge heart," Keenan said of Conway. "She's grown with the program over time and worked really hard to stay relevant. You always have to try to keep up with new things, as anybody in education does. She's tried to stay young and interact with the kids, stay up with the new trends.

"She would give me a look that said, 'I believe in you, good job.' It was crazy how she could communicate that without actually saying it. I learned a lot from her."

Conway chose softball over volleyball in 2012, when UMW wisely decided to split up some of its dual-coaching duties, allowing coaches to devote more time and energy on one program rather than stretching themselves thin against well-funded conference rivals like Christopher Newport and Salisbury.

"It was time," she said. "Players change, sports change. You really have to spend time recruiting them, interacting with them, giving them attention. With two sports, I couldn't give either sport the time it deserved. ... It was not a hard decision. I loved volleyball, but I wanted softball."

She didn't enter the 2023 season expecting it to be her last, but broke the news to her disbelieving current players after last month's doubleheader sweep of Marymount, her final home games.

"You could hear crickets," she said. "They were surprised and shocked. But the following day, they started to understand."

Conway was vague on what her future holds, saying: "I've got big plans. My immediate little plans are to do a lot of volunteering and travel. I've got a lot up my sleeve."

The third-seeded Eagles (19–17) can delay her retirement by winning next weekend's C2C tournament at Salisbury and earning an automatic NCAA tournament bid, but it won't be easy. The host Sea Gulls (34–2) are ranked No. 1 in Division III, and seventh-ranked CNU (24–6) is the defending national champion.

So barring a movie-style dramatic upset, next weekend will mark Conway's final trip around the bases. Will her stoic exterior break for once if that happens?

"I am pretty emotional. I just don't show it," she said. "It'll be bittersweet, but it's going to be fine. I know what I've done, and I'm happy about it all. I know what I'm leaving behind, but I'm off to bigger things."