CHARLOTTESVILLE — A small lineup has been a huge factor in Virginia’s surge to the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference standings. For the past month, Tony Bennett has regularly employed four guards at a time on the court, with his tallest players becoming 7-foot spectators.

It’s hard to argue; the eighth-ranked Cavaliers are 8–1 in that stretch and now share the ACC lead with Pittsburgh (which owns the tiebreaker).

But if there was ever a team designed to test Bennett’s small thinking, it’s Duke.

These unranked Blue Devils aren’t as talented or accomplished as previous editions, and Mike Krzyzewski isn’t scowling on the bench anymore. But Duke starts two 7-footers, and they got Virginia’s big men in foul trouble early Saturday.

All of which make Virginia’s 69–62 overtime victory all the more remarkable (and largely inexplicable). The Cavaliers’ bigs weren’t effective, and their shorter guys also struggled at doing what’s normally expected of them: 9-for-22 free-throw shooting, 4-for-11 marksmanship on 3-pointers.

“You’ve got to find different ways to win,” Bennett said after his team survived getting outrebounded 39–24 and outscored 16–2 in second-chance points.

They might not have prevailed had officials not decided that the foul they called on Virginia’s Reece Beekman came a split-second after the regulation buzzer sounded, denying Duke’s Kyle Filipowski two chances to win the game from the foul line.

“I still would like an explanation on exactly what happened,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said. “I can’t give you clarity on that.”

What seems far more transparent is that Virginia (19–4, 11–3) will go exactly as far as its small lineup and defense will carry it.

Saturday shaped up as a rare day for Kaydin Shedrick and Francisco Caffaro to contribute. Both have seen their minutes decline as Bennett has gone small.

With 7-foot Filipowski (the likely ACC rookie of the year) and 7–1 Dereck Lively II on the court together, though, Virginia seemingly needed to fight size with size. But Shedrick picked up four fouls in 7:11 of playing time, and Caffaro two in 11 mostly ineffective minutes.

Filipowski entered the game averaging 15.5 points, but the Cavaliers somehow managed to hold him scoreless (thanks in part to the refs’ late review). Freshman Ryan Dunn gave up four inches to Filipowski but managed to frustrate him, and got a huge rebound late in regulation to deny the Blue Devils a shot at more second-half points.

Frustrating Duke’s big men is not new to Virginia. Last year, the Cavaliers were the only team to hold Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft, to single digits. And they did it twice.

“We put a big emphasis on getting the ball stopped and out of the paint,” said grad transfer Ben Vander Plas, the Cavaliers’ token big man at 6–8. “People were flashing over, helping out. It was a real team effort.”

Vander Plas was best known as a perimeter player at Ohio University, but he’s adjusted to a new role in his new home. He drew 11 fouls from the Blue Devils on Saturday, and the Cavaliers outscored Duke by 20 points when he was in the game.

And it was the smallest guy on the floor, 5-foot-8 Kihei Clark, who brought the Cavaliers back from a second-half deficit with three straight layups among the Blue Devils’ trees.

“He’s such a smart player,” Duke’s Scheyer said. “This is the sixth time we’ve played against him. He’s battle-tested and he plays at his speed. Because he’s such a good passer, it’s hard to overhelp on him.”

Guard play is generally a key to NCAA tournament success, and the Cavaliers have plenty of talent and experience in the backcourt. They won’t always be able to sustain similarly poor shooting in a one-and-done format against elite teams, but they’ve shown requisite resiliency.

Bennett insists that Shedrick, Caffaro and even starting forward Jayden Gardner will get opportunities in future games. Said guard Armaan Franklin, who scored a game-high 23 points: “You’ve gotta be ready when your name is called.”

But if the Cavaliers can beat a tall team like Duke with a four-guard lineup, the odds of Bennett changing his philosophy now seem pretty small.