STEVE DeSHAZO: As midseason arrives, Hokies, Cavaliers and Terrapins face challenges ahead

From the Believe It or Not file, this weekend actually brings the midpoint of the college football season for many teams. It seems like a good time to check in on the region’s three highest-profile FBS teams and their progress.

It’s a huge weekend in Blacksburg, where Virginia Tech (3-1) hosts 14th-ranked Notre Dame on Saturday night. Sticking with our Believe It or Not theme, though, next Saturday is actually a more important date on the Hokies’ calendar.

That’s not to say facing the Irish isn’t significant. An upset win would return the Hokies to national prominence and remove any heat on embattled coach Justin Fuente. But win or lose this week, Tech hosts Pittsburgh on Oct. 16, with the winner of that game occupying the driver’s seat in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal Division race.

That’s a topic for next week, though. The Hokies have a legitimate shot at beating Notre Dame Saturday night, especially if their defense continues to shine against an Irish team with quarterback uncertainty and a struggling offense.