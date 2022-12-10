STEVE DeSHAZO: Basketball success proving to be a balm for Hokies', Cavaliers' fan bases

Maybe this is what kept the suffering fans at Virginia and Virginia Tech from going crazy during a desultory football season.

Both the Cavaliers (3–7) and Hokies (3–8) struggled mightily during the debut seasons of their respective first-time head coaches. Virginia’s misery was compounded by the shooting deaths of three players (and the wounding of another), which forced cancellation of the schools’ annual showdown.

Though it hasn’t disappeared, that angst has been tempered by resounding — and in some cases, unexpected — success on the basketball court.

As the Cavaliers and Hokies pause their seasons for fall-semester exams, their men’s and women’s teams boast a combined 37–1 record, with Tech’s two-point loss at the College of Charleston on Nov. 20 the only blemish. Virginia is the only NCAA Division I school whose men’s and women’s teams are both unbeaten.

It’s not a shocker that Tony Bennett’s third-ranked Virginia men have passed every test so far. The Cavaliers returned all five starters from last season and added a quality transfer in Ben Vander Plas, plus a heralded recruiting class.

And though their past two games may have been closer than Bennett would have liked — due largely to some uncharacteristically poor free throw shooting — they could move up to No. 1 if they beat the current top-ranked team, Houston, next Saturday in Charlottesville.

Expectations were much lower for the Virginia women’s program, which went a combined 5–27 over the past two seasons under former coach Tina Thompson.

Enter Coach Mox.

Amaka Aguga–Hamilton is a Herndon native who went 74–15 over the past three seasons at Missouri State. She’s added 11 wins to that total already at Virginia, including victories over Wake Forest, Minnesota and Penn State. Only three have been decided by fewer than 20 points.

Persuading Sam Brunelle, a native of nearby Greene County, to transfer in after three seasons at Notre Dame certainly helped Coach Mox’s cause. She’s one of three Cavaliers averaging between 11.7 and 13 points.

But the key may be a defense that would make Bennett applaud. Virginia’s women are holding opponents to 54.4 points per game and 35 percent shooting (24 percent from 3-point range). All of those marks are lower than Bennett’s famed pack line. And with former Louisa standout Olivia McGhee among Coach Mox’s first recruiting class, this may not be a one-year wonder.

If voting were held today, Agugua–Hamilton would likely be named national coach of the year. But there’s plenty of season left, including two games with Kenny Brooks’ Hokies.

Tech’s women (9–0) began the season ranked, thanks largely to the return of All-America center Elizabeth Kirtley, the reigning Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year. She hasn’t disappointed, averaging 18.9 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.

She’s hardly a one-woman show, though. Five other Hokies are averaging at least 9.9 points, led by sixth woman Kayana Traylor (12.8). They’ll host Notre Dame in a marquee game Sunday, but many fans are looking forward to their Jan. 5 home game against Virginia. Who would have guessed that could be for at least a share of the ACC lead?

The same may be true when Tech’s men visit Virginia on Jan. 18. Coach Mike Young’s Hokies improbably won their first ACC tournament title in March, but optimism was dampened when three starters departed, including all-ACC forward Keve Aluma.

Fortunately for Young, Justyn Mutts was one of the returnees. The senior forward is the ultimate “glue guy” whose 13 points per game may be the least of his contributions. The other familiar face is sharp-shooting Hunter Cattoor, the ACC tournament MVP. And point guard Sean Pedulla has taken a huge step as a sophomore at 17 points per game, more than tripling his freshman scoring average.

A lot can change in the next three months. But for now, the Cavaliers and Hokies have made the Commonwealth a state of excellence.