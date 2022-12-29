STEVE DeSHAZO: Betting on college football is a fool's errand

It’s no coincidence that interspersed between the myriad of unnecessary bowl games between 6–6 bastions of mediocrity are advertisements for the growing number of legal gambling sites.

Even before the transfer portal and overdue Name, Likeness and Image compensation, betting on bowls was arguably the biggest fool’s errand around. With a month between games, coaching and personnel changes and the outright indifference about playing a late-December game in, say, Boise or El Paso, most college teams scarcely resemble their regular-season personalities.

Now, factor in the NCAA’s 21st-century version of free agency (for players and coaches alike), and it’s even more of a crapshoot. (And guess who usually profits from crapshoots? The house. They say casinos don’t build themselves.)

Occasionally, we’ll stumble upon an entertaining contest like Wednesday’s triple-overtime Liberty Bowl between Arkansas and Kansas. But until Saturday’s playoff semifinals and the New Year’s Day bowls to follow, unless your alma mater is involved, most games don’t merit even a pause in your scanning.

And even though the astronomical sums of cash that are now infusing the sport continue to grow exponentially, most bets aren’t worth the risk.

You probably won’t go broke backing a Southeastern Conference team like Georgia (or in most other years, Alabama), or a Big Ten squad like Ohio State or Michigan (or both, this year). Otherwise, though, the odds are usually against you.

Any star player who plans to enter the NFL draft or transfer portal is likely to skip his team’s bowl game, unless it’s a playoff semifinal. You could form an All-America squad from the players who opted out this year: Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., Texas running back Bijan Robinson, Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith–Njigba and quarterbacks Will Levis (Kentucky) and (Anthony Richardson) are the 2022 headliners.

Oklahoma (6–6) barely qualified for Thursday’s Cheez-It Bowl, and both of the Sooners’ starting tackles (Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris) skipped the game, along with leading rusher Eric Gray. No wonder Florida State was a 9½-point favorite.

The moral here is not to get too wrapped up in expectations. Let things play out.

The same can be said for recruiting. Neither Virginia (3–7) nor Virginia Tech (3–8) had much to cheer about in 2022, their first seasons under rookie head coaches. (Clearly, the Cavaliers’ record was far less disheartening than the devastating slayings of three players and injuring of another.)

An exodus of players into the transfer portal and last week’s early signing day didn’t raise either school’s national profile. The Hokies had the No. 35 recruiting class, according to Rivals.com, while the Cavaliers languish at No. 55. It’s tempting (and probably not wrong) to say that both schools have fallen, for the moment, behind James Madison (and perhaps even Liberty) in the Commonwealth’s pecking order.

But don’t start burning your caps and sweatshirts just yet. There are men and women who make a good living rating high school prospects, but it’s a very inexact science.

Yes, it’s easy to spot a five-star recruit like incoming Texas freshman quarterback Arch Manning (whose surname alone guarantees a high profile). But the evaluation process always misses late bloomers and undersized players whose determination can’t be measured.

Nor can their patience. The transfer portal allows anyone who doesn’t get his expected playing time to relocate, often before he’s fully physically or emotionally developed. The five-star receiver who originally signed with State U. may end up starring for rival Tech.

The Hokies and Cavaliers enjoyed their best eras of football when they recruited the state’s top high school prospects. But Frank Beamer and George Welsh got to the Hall of Fame (and significant bowls) by recognizing modestly rated players who fit their respective systems and developing them into key contributors.

That’s what Brent Pry, Tony Elliott and their staffs will need to do with their incumbent players, high school signees and transfers. Both head coaches have significant work ahead of them, but they come from successful programs and know what works, even in a rapidly changing landscape.

Don’t bet against them.