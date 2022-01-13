STEVE DeSHAZO: Caffaro's career night comes at the right time for Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE--So this is what it had come to. Three years after winning a national championship, Virginia's hopes of beating rival Virginia Tech, let alone simply qualifying for the NCAA tournament, fell onto the broad shoulders of ...
Francisco Caffaro?
A year ago, a month ago, maybe even a week ago, the Cavaliers' chances would have been nil. But on a night when Virginia's other two big men played about as poorly as you could imagine, it was the 7-foot-1 Argentinian who not only saved the day, but may have reenergized a season.
"Certainly didn't see Caffaro [making the difference]," Hokies coach Mike Young said after Virginia's 54-52 victory that only Tony Bennett (and sumo wrestling fans) could love.
Join the club.
It wasn't just Caffaro's team- and career-high high totals of 16 points and nine rebounds. It wasn't even the solid, physical defense he played on Tech standout Keve Aluma, the man Virginia hadn't been able to guard in the team's past two meetings.
It was the passion and toughness that had been lacking in unexpected losses to Navy and James Madison and blowout defeats against Atlantic Coast Conference rivals Clemson and North Carolina, the latter just four days earlier.
"We needed Papi," Bennett said, invoking Caffaro's nickname.
That the Cavaliers needed big minutes from Caffaro speaks to the struggles of a team that lost its top four scorers from a year ago and hasn't yet found the desired chemistry. That Caffaro was ready is a testament to his work ethic--and Bennett's staff's ability to develop players.
A record 12 former Cavaliers have played in the NBA this year; Caffaro isn't likely to ever join them. A year ago, he averaged 1.2 points and 1.2 rebounds per game. Before Wednesday night, those figures were still modest: 3.2 points and 2.9 boards. He's not the most fluid of offensive players.
But when starting center Kadin Shedrick picked up two fouls in the first three minutes, and with leading scorer Jayden Gardner producing as many turnovers (four) as points on a 2-for-10 shooting night, Bennett had little choice.
"I was obviously ready," Caffaro said, "I'm always ready."
Maybe not ready for 30 minutes of action, but he made the most of them. He converted 5 of 7 shots from the field (all from close range, a sign of good coaching and good coachability) and 6 of 10 free throws. His foul shot and layup on consecutive possessions sparked Virginia's game-closing 6-0 run.
Caffaro also helped force Aluma--who finished with a game-high 22 points after netting 29 in last season's 65-51 win over Virginia in Blacksburg--into two late turnovers and a missed shot at the rim. His 4-inch height advantage seemed to bother Aluma, one of four Hokies to play at least 33 minutes.
"He's a really crafty player," Caffaro said of Aluma. "Very talented. He uses his footwork and his fakes. I just tried to stay low. I knew I could bother him by staying low and keeping my hands up."
Said Aluma: "He's a physical guy, super strong and super good."
The Cavaliers (10-6, 4-2 ACC) probably can't count on similar numbers from Caffaro in the future. And to be honest, if they need them consistently, they're in bigger trouble than anyone realizes.
But he embodies the rugged style that has made Virginia a perennial contender, and his ferocious dunk in a win over Clemson is one of the Cavaliers' highlights for the season.
"I use the word intentional," Bennett said. "He's always getting in extra time. He's purposeful. He's one of the most fun-loving young men on our team, but he plays hard. He moves better than you think. At times, he's a little unorthodox, but he can move, and he is strong."
And the fact that he helped Virginia win a game it could (and possibly should) have lost means the Cavaliers aren't a lost cause.
