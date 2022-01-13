STEVE DeSHAZO: Caffaro's career night comes at the right time for Virginia

Caffaro also helped force Aluma--who finished with a game-high 22 points after netting 29 in last season's 65-51 win over Virginia in Blacksburg--into two late turnovers and a missed shot at the rim. His 4-inch height advantage seemed to bother Aluma, one of four Hokies to play at least 33 minutes.

"He's a really crafty player," Caffaro said of Aluma. "Very talented. He uses his footwork and his fakes. I just tried to stay low. I knew I could bother him by staying low and keeping my hands up."

Said Aluma: "He's a physical guy, super strong and super good."

The Cavaliers (10-6, 4-2 ACC) probably can't count on similar numbers from Caffaro in the future. And to be honest, if they need them consistently, they're in bigger trouble than anyone realizes.

But he embodies the rugged style that has made Virginia a perennial contender, and his ferocious dunk in a win over Clemson is one of the Cavaliers' highlights for the season.

"I use the word intentional," Bennett said. "He's always getting in extra time. He's purposeful. He's one of the most fun-loving young men on our team, but he plays hard. He moves better than you think. At times, he's a little unorthodox, but he can move, and he is strong."

And the fact that he helped Virginia win a game it could (and possibly should) have lost means the Cavaliers aren't a lost cause.

