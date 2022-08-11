STEVE DeSHAZO: Cavaliers, Hokies must shore up their weaknesses to contend

PLAYING to your strength is always a good idea, no matter what the sport.

A strong pitching staff can carry a baseball team a long way. (Just ask the Washington Nationals, who won a World Series title with one in 2019 and have floundered without one since.) Three-point shooting has made Steph Curry a two-time MVP and a four-time NBA champion.

With the college football season just three weeks away, the smart money is on Virginia continuing to throw often, and for Virginia Tech to run it and rely on a strong defense. Those have been staples of the respective programs in recent years, and their new head coaches would be foolish to ignore that.

But if the Cavaliers and Hokies hope to improve on 2021’s six-win totals, they’ll also need to shore up some glaring deficiencies.

Brennan Armstrong rewrote Virginia’s record book last season, shattering school marks with 4,449 yards and 31 touchdown passes. Few quarterbacks in the nation have a better or deeper set of targets than Dontayvion Wicks, Keytaon Thompson and Billy Kemp IV--plus 6-foot-7 Lavell Davis Jr., who missed 2021 with an ACL tear after averaging 25.8 yards a catch as a freshman in 2020.

That lineup surely helped convince Tony Elliott to leave Clemson, where he coached Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence, to take over at Virginia. And if the Cavaliers don’t continue to throw early and often this fall, someone needs to ask why.

But all that production merely got the Cavaliers to .500 last fall. And by itself, it won’t bode well for a substantial step forward.

Virginia somehow managed to rank last in the ACC in both rushing yards per game (121.8) and rushing yards allowed (225.8) in 2021. Opponents gained, on average, 5.8 yards a pop on the ground. Trying to cover for such a porous defense compelled Armstrong to throw so often last season.

Unless under new defensive coordinator John Rudzinski the Cavaliers can reduce that by at least a yard per carry, opponents will run almost at will--and keep the ball out of Armstrong’s hands for significant stretches. And having at least the semblance of a decent running attack could spare Armstrong from seeing blitz-happy, six-defensive-back sets this fall as he works behind an all-new offensive line.

It’s an indictment of Virginia’s one-dimensional 2021 attack that Armstrong actually gained more rushing yards (486) than any teammate. (Subtracting sack yardage, he finished second in net yards). Elliott needs to find someone--Miami transfer Cody Brown, Mike Hollins or Ronnie Walker Jr.--to keep opponents honest.

The Hokies’ challenge is diametrically different but just as important.

Virtually the entire starting lineup returns from a defense that ranked fifth in the ACC in scoring (25.3) last season and fourth in fewest touchdown passes allowed (20). That includes fifth-year senior defensive end TyJuan Garbutt from Riverbend High School. Some players have moved around as new coach Brent Pry (a former Penn State defensive coordinator) has installed a traditional 4-3 format, but the Hokies figure to be aggressive, athletic and relatively stingy again.

The question, as it has been recently, is on offense.

Tech ranked 14th in the ACC in passing (176.4 yards per game) last season as its quarterback carousel continued under former coach Justin Fuente. No ACC team scored fewer touchdowns than the Hokies’ 33.

Last year’s top rusher, Raheem Blackshear, is now in the Buffalo Bills’ training camp. No. 2 was quarterback Braxton Burmeister, who transferred to San Diego State. Senior Jalen Holston and sophomore Malachi Thomas are battling for Tech’s starting job, and both will likely get carries.

Yet to be determined is how effective the passing attack will be.

Former Marshall starter Grant Wells apparently beat out Chancellor grad Jason Brown for the starting quarterback job in a battle of transfers. He threw 38 passes per game for the Herd in 2021; the Hokies averaged 24.

Tech’s returning stable of receivers, led by Louisa grad Kaleb Smith, is undistinguished, although transfer Jadan Blue caught 95 balls for Temple last season--more than twice what any Hokie did. Pry needs to successfully integrate those newcomers into a traditionally conservative offense.

Virginia won (and lost) some shootouts last season, while the Hokies tended to play lower-scoring games. To improve, both squads need to trend more toward the middle. We’ll see who’s better at it.