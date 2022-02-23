STEVE DeSHAZO: Cavaliers pass NCAA 'eye test,' but can't get a signature win

CHARLOTTESVILLE--Nowhere in the complex miasma of numbers that constitute the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings is there a category for close calls. Each game gets fed into the computer as a win or a loss, one that boosts a team's tournament chances or hurts them.

Therefore, Wednesday night's 65-61 slugfest loss to ninth-ranked Duke was technically detrimental to Virginia's tenuous hopes for an eighth straight invitation (not counting the aborted 2020 tournament). At 17-11 and 11-7 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, with a NET ranking of 80, the Cavaliers desperately needed another signature victory in their last real chance for one before next month's ACC tournament.

And they didn't get it. But don't try to convince Mike Krzyzewski, who has coached in more NCAA tournaments than anyone in history, that only one team on the John Paul Jones Arena floor Thursday night was dance-worthy.

"There's no question Virginia is an NCAA tournament team," said Krzyzewski, who's trying to win a sixth title in his final season in Durham.

"Those numbers--you've got to be careful. You've got to go to the eye test, too. [The Cavaliers] are playing as well as anyone in our conference right now, and they have been for a month."

One of the problems for Tony Bennett's team is that the ACC isn't exactly up to the lofty standards you'd expect, especially if you watch the league's 10-part documentary that showcases all of its glamour teams from the past 65 years. Duke (24-4, 14-3) is the only team that seems a lock to get an NCAA invitation, let alone a high seed.

The Cavaliers currently sit sixth in the standings, and earlier losses to Navy, James Madison, N.C. State and Clemson have served as an anchor against any optimism. They also needed a fortuitous bounce on Jayden Gardner's last-second shot to avoid an embarrassing setback to Pittsburgh.

Everyone, including Bennett, knew that this team would take time to blossom after Virginia's top three scorers from last season left and transfers Gardner and Armaan Franklin stepped into immediate starting roles. No one expected the costly early-season stumbles that left the Cavaliers playing catchup.

"When we had some opportunities, we didn't finish them, and that hurt," Bennett said. He was referring to Wednesday's game, when the Cavaliers never led after halftime, but he could have been speaking about the entire season.

But if the NCAA tournament committee places any emphasis on the way a team plays in February, the Cavaliers might have a chance. They are one of only two teams to beat Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium this season, and they recently completed a sweep of Miami, which is tied for third in the ACC.

No one has defended Duke's star freshman, Paolo Banchero, better than Gardner. Despite giving up four inches, Garner forced the surefire 6-foot-10 lottery pick into a 2-for-13 shooting night Wednesday after he went 3 for 9 in the first meeting. Those marked the only two games all year Banchero has failed to score in double figures.

And Kihei Clark, one of the most polarizing players in Virginia basketball history, kept the Cavaliers afloat Wednesday with a career-high 25 points, including six 3-pointers in the first half alone.

"We had to change our defense because of him," said Krzyzewski, who stopped Clark after the game and called him one of the league's best guards. (Even Virginia fans rarely say that about the 5-10 Clark, a 34-percent career 3-point shooter.)

But Duke's superior talent won out, thanks to a couple of late, guarded 3-pointers from Duke freshman A.J. Griffin.

So is Virginia an NCAA team?

"I think so," said Clark, whose heads-up pass to Mamade Diakite as a freshman in the 2019 tournament helped propel Virginia to the national title. "We can battle with the best of 'em. ... I think we are a tournament-caliber team."

But after Wednesday's loss, the Cavaliers' slim margin of error has disappeared. They can't afford to lose either of their final two regular-season games (at home against Florida State or at Louisville), and won't get a significant boost from winning either of them. They'll likely need to make a deep run in Brooklyn to convince the committee.

They do have one qualified admirer, albeit one without a vote.

"It's be a sin if they weren't in the NCAA tournament," Krzyzewski said. "I can't believe I'm even saying this. They have to be in. They're that good, and Tony's that good."

