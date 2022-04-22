STEVE DeSHAZO: Changing game takes the starch out of coaches like Wright

THERE’S NO truth to the rumor that Jay Wright retired as Villanova’s basketball coach this week because he no longer had use for the wide selection of designer suits in his closet.

For the past two decades, Wright has been not only one of the most successful college basketball coaches, but inarguably the best-dressed. Then the pandemic hit, pausing the sideline fashion show, as most coaches now wear logoed pullovers.

It didn’t stop Wright’s winning ways, though. That’s why his announcement Wednesday night came as a shocker. At age 60, coming off a fourth Final Four appearance, Wright seemed poised to add to the two national titles he’s won in the past decade.

But he’s the latest icon to step down in a rapidly changing college basketball landscape. In the past 12 months, Wright joined Mike Krzyzewski and Roy Williams in retirement, taking with them a combined 2,747 victories and 10 national titles.

And they won’t be the last. In the Atlantic Coast Conference alone, Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim is 77, Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton is 73 and Miami’s Jim Larranaga 72. Michigan State’s Tom Izzo and Tennessee’s Rick Barnes are 67. Iona’s Rick Pitino is 69; Kentucky’s John Calipari is 63; and Davidson’s Bob McKillop is 71.

All are clearly young enough to campaign for president, and they’re still running successful basketball programs, which can be every bit as stressful as guarding the nuclear codes.

But few expect any of them to be coaching for much longer. The tectonic face of college sports—and basketball in particular—are making it a younger person’s game.

Coaches have been dealing with one-and-done players for nearly two decades. Now, besides designing zone traps and entering high-stakes recruiting battles, today’s coaches also have to navigate Name, Image and Likeness rules. This long-overdue feature, grudgingly accepted by the NCAA a year ago, allows athletes to accept compensation from local businesses (but not the schools themselves) and adds another factor in the recruiting process.

Wright said his younger assistants “are at another level than me when it comes to that stuff. They’re really visionary about it. And I feel like I’m the coach that’s trying to keep up with it.”

Then there’s the NCAA transfer portal, which is busier than a New York City subway station at rush hour. No longer are players required to sit out a season when they switch schools.

Again, better late than never, but it essentially means coaches have to keep recruiting players they’ve already signed, trying to keep them happy, while also monitoring the national scene for disgruntled athletes at other schools who might immediately help fill a gap in their own programs.

In short, there’s really no offseason anymore. Coaching requires infinite energy. And for many septuagenarians (and some even younger), it can be exhausting.

Even multi-million-dollar salaries may not seem worth it. Apparently, Wright thought so, as did former Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall, who stepped down at age 55 in December to pursue other interests.

More than ever, running a major-college program requires the skill set of a corporate CEO. And just as the online era has ushered in a younger generation of business entrepreneurs, the coaching landscape is also skewing younger.

Hubert Davis, who replaced Williams and led North Carolina to the national title game earlier this month, is 51. Jon Scheyer, Krzyzewski’s successor, is just 34. Kyle Neptune, who takes over for Wright at Villanova, is 37.

When the Boeheims, Izzos, Caliparis and Pitinos finally join the retirement crowd, college basketball’s vanguard will be led by Kansas’ Bill Self, Gonzaga’s Mark Few and Virginia’s Tony Bennett, among others.

Bennett is just 51, but Self and Few are both 59—a mere year younger than Wright. Mike Young, who coached Virginia Tech to its first Atlantic Coast Conference tournament title last month, turns 59 on May 1. All should have many seasons left, and should be able to go out on their own terms.

Still, Wright’s retirement should serve as a warning that money, fame and medals aren’t always worth the stress.

As for Wright, he’s likely to land in a TV studio, where his expensive suits will come in handy.

