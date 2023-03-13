ROANOKE-Although it wasn't exactly the color he envisioned, a bronze medal wasn't the only prize Eze Chukwueze took home from the NCAA Division III wrestling championships.

Along with his third-place finish at 197 pounds in what was likely his final competition, the Colonial Forge High School graduate returned to Ithaca (N.Y.) College on Sunday with equal senses of satisfaction and closure.

"Last year, I was very goal-oriented, like, 'I want it, I want it, I want it,' " Chukwuezi said Saturday afternoon during a break between bouts at the Berglund Center. "This year, not saying I didn't still want it, but I tried to take more of a gratitude (approach), being grateful to have these amazing coaches, amazing teammates, amazing support system.

"... Being in the finals is awesome, You want to win, you want to be here, you want to be the guy. But at the end of the day, be grateful that you're here and have fun. The reason I started wrestling was to have fun. It wasn't about championships, it wasn't about records, it wasn't about who beats who."

Chukwuezi was on the winning side in most of his collegiate bouts, going 41-2 as a senior and 130-21 in his five-year, COVOD-interrupted career. He's a four-time Division III All-American who finished fifth last year.

His final quest for a national championship ended with Saturday's 11-3 semifinal loss to Coast Guard's Coy Spooner, the eventual silver medalist who used his superior height and wingspan to score a crucial second-period takedown.

But he regrouped to pin Baldwin-Wallace's Doug Byrne in 46 seconds in the consolation semifinals. He then avenged his only regular-season defeat with a satisfying 5-1 victory over Dylan Harr of Johnson and Wales in third-place match, a fitting punctuation to an outstanding career.

"That was straight skill: his toughness," Ithaca coach Marty Nichols said after the pin of Byrne. "We told him, 'You have 10 minutes after your matches, then you have to let it go.' You can't hold onto those things forever."

Added Chukwuezi: "You give yourself time to process it all. Don't try to hold it all in, so you don't go into the next match emotionally.

"I allowed myself to feel sad, to feel down, and realize that these were the last two matches of my career. Make the best of the opportunity. That was my mentality. Try to make these a culmination of all you've done the entire nine years of your career. Just lay it down on the mat."

That he did. After defeating Harr, Chukwuezi grinned and did a quick dance, pointing to the friends, teammates and former coaches who had turned out to see his final act.

The joy that Chukwuezi took to the mat matched his talent, and it took him until his final season to rediscover it amid the daily grind required of elite athletes.

"Somewhere between your junior year of high school and getting into college, it's 'this guy' or 'that guy' or 'this tournament' or 'that tournament.' You don't get an appreciation for everything happening around you--all the people you've met, all the connections you've made," Chukwuezi said. " ... Only so many people get this experience, to feel the ups and downs I've been able to feel."

"The biggest things was enjoying practice. ... I've already been to class, no one wants to do that. I work, I go to school, the fun part of my day is going to practice. Trying to change that mindset of 'Here we go again.' I choose to do this; I can stop whenever I want."

That moment has finally arrived--although Chukwuezi hasn't completely ruled out making a run at a national team. "Maybe I'll get into the freestyle circuit. I'll see if the bug bites me," he said.

His immediate plans include joining Ithaca's coaching staff next season. He's studying exercise science and working as a personal trainer at an Ithaca gym.

"He'll be a phenomenal coach and an unbelievable mentor for young men coming in," said Nichols, who has coached his alma mater, Ithaca, for the past 26 seasons. "He can really steer them in the right direction--not only coaching them in the sport, but helping the person, helping them graduate, all the qualities you look for in a coach."

Unlike many athletes who desperately cling to the familiar routine and need for personal gratification, Chukwueze seems ready for that next step.

"He's an amazing, amazing guy," Nichols said. "He's so consistent. You never have to say anything to him. You want something done, it's already done. He helps out with anything. He's so unselfish, it's amazing. It's hard to find people like that.

"He's the leader of our team, our captain. We call him 'Uncle Ez.' He's got a heart of gold, He cares about his teammates. You very rarely get somebody like that. He's the full package.