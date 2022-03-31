STEVE DeSHAZO: Duke vs. UNC is a Final Four heavyweight brawl worth watching

In almost any other year, college basketball fanatics and dilettantes alike would be salivating over a meeting of Kansas and Villanova in the men’s Final Four.

This time, though, that heavyweight semifinal barely qualifies as an undercard, relegated to Saturday afternoon status. All anyone wants to talk about is the prime-time showdown between North Carolina and Duke, the first of the rivals’ 258 clashes to occur in the NCAA tournament.

So let’s talk about it--putting aside for now the fact that Kansas may be the best of the four blue-blood programs still alive and the fact that the folks in Blacksburg are still basking in the satisfaction of whipping the Tar Heels and Blue Devils on consecutive nights in last month’s Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

There are few ambivalent observers. Both programs inspire passion, for and against them, from decades of success.

For a change, there are people outside of Durham who are rooting for Mike Krzyzewski to go out with his sixth national title, second only to John Wooden among Division I men’s coaches. Granted, that’s likely as much because of their distaste for UNC than for their love of Coach K and his ubiquitous program.

And if your house is not painted Tar Heel blue but you are pulling for Hubert Davis to join Michigan’s Steve Fisher as the only rookie head coaches to win a Division I men’s national title, it’s probably because you’ve reached Coach K saturation.

(As an aside, here’s an example of how much we take Duke’s success for granted. Krzyzewski was last named ACC coach in 2000. Since then, Seth Greenburg has gotten the honor twice and Paul Hewitt, Herb Sendek, Dave Leitao and Josh Pastner got it once. Only one is still coaching. If Duke wins two more games, Coach K will have four national titles and zero coach of the year awards this millennium.)

But back to Saturday’s game. Who has the edge in arguably the most anticipated college contest since Larry Bird faced Magic Johnson in the 1979 NCAA final?

The Tar Heels already have played spoilers before, dampening Krzyzewski’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium with a 94-81 romp last month that wasn’t nearly that close. Four UNC plauers scored at least 20 points that night, with Armando Bacot going 10 for 11 from the field.

One month earlier, Duke had an even easier time in a 87-67 laugher at the Dean Dome behind 27 points from freshman forward A.J. Griffin.

Saturday’s clash of styles will be striking, and officiating will play a huge role in the outcome.

As usual, the Tar Heels can score with anyone, but defense has been a key to their late-season surge. They held Griffin to five points in the rematch, and star freshman Paolo Banchero needed 26 shots to score his 23 inconsequential points.

As talented as Banchero is, he tends to get frustrated at times against physical defenders. Virginia’s Jayden Gardner and Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts proved that, and UNC’s Bacot and Brady Manek likely will follow a similar script.

Also, the 6-foot-9 Manek’s 3-point range could be a problem for the Blue Devils. He hit a combined 11 of 20 long-range shots against Duke this season, so he could draw Banchero or 7-foot-1 Mark Williams, Duke’s best shot-blocker in decades, away from the basket.

UNC shoots 39 percent from 3-point range as a team. That could dissuade Krzyzewski from playing zone, which he has done effectively in several key games this season.

As mentioned earlier, the officials will have their say. Neither team is deep--especially the Tar Heels, who have essentially gone with a five-man iron crew for the past month.

Justified or not, Duke famously shoots more free throws than its opponents, and if a few key calls happen to go Coach K’s way (as they sometimes do), UNC’s thin lineup might be in big trouble.

Conversely, if Williams fails to play disciplined interior defense and picks up some cheap fouls, then Bacot--a Richmond native who should have been named ACC player of the year--could have another huge game.

The call here is no Hollywood ending for anyone. UNC wins 79-75, only to lose to Kansas in Monday night’s final.

But even though wagering is now legal in Virginia, don’t bet on it.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.