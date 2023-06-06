As with parenting, there's no manual that comes with taking over as a head coach for the first time.

Tony Elliott certainly felt qualified and ready to assume the leadership of Virginia's football program last fall. A decade spent on Dabo Swinney's staff at Clemson, including seven seasons as offensive play-caller, earned him two national champions and the coveted "hot coordinator" label.

Even that impressive resume, though, couldn't have prepared Elliott for a tumultuous debut season with the Cavaliers -- and a job that seemingly gets more complicated by the minute for men (and women) who go from Xs and Os to program CEOs.

"The thing that you learn quickly is there's going to be many problems every day that you have to solve, and that people are going to want to bring those problems to you and get your guidance and your leadership. So what you learn is that there's a lot of components that come into play when you're running a program," Elliott said Monday during a Virginia Athletic Foundation fund-raising visit to Fredericksburg.

On top of the myriad of new duties all head coaches assume, Elliott faced the unthinkable last November when three of his players (Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Shaun Perry) were killed after returning from a field trip. A former Virginia player, Christopher Darnell Jr., has been charged with murder. A fourth player, Mike Hollins, survived his gunshot wounds and returned to practice this spring.

Stung by shock and grief, the Cavaliers understandably canceled their final two games, including their annual rivalry matchup with Virginia Tech, as support flooded in from around the nation.

"You can never be prepared for something like that," Elliott said. "You never expect that, anticipate that and desire that for anybody. When it happened to our program, initially we were all in shock. There's no written rules; there's nothing that anybody can say in those moments to make you feel better.

" ... As the days went by, you were able to gain more and more strength to understand that, as much of a shock as this is, now we can see this one of two ways: as something that devastates us, defines us, or you can see the opportunity to develop us as a football program, as a university, as a community and as a state. We initially kind of grabbed each others' hands and held onto our faith to get us through the early days. Over time, we were able to regain our strength and realize the opportunity we truly have to turn something so tragic and devastating into something that can be beautiful."

That devastating news put an early end to a 3-7 season that had already seen its share of turbulence as Elliott succeeded Bronco Mendenhall.

"It was a total transition," Elliott said. "I think that initially going in, maybe it was thought that it wasn't a rebuild. But once you get inside and you see the state of things, then you have to determine what kind of situation it was.

"When I look at it now, in fairness to the young men, it was a cultural change, it was a philosophical change, it was a terminology change. ... So many things were changing for these guys. And I think where I came up short this year is that, I made some assumptions. And it took me a little while to realize, I need to slow down and not operate off of assumptions and truly evaluate where everybody is and make sure I laid some of that groundwork, because I assumed that some of that groundwork was already in place."

After mentoring future NFL stars Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence at Clemson, Elliott implemented a similar offensive philosophy at Virginia, seeking a better balance than the pass-first (and often, -second and -third) philosophy that had allowed Brennan Armstrong to rewrite the school's record book in 2021. After averaging 516 total yards per game that year under former coordinator Robert Anae, the Cavaliers slipped to 344 in 2022 behind an all-new starting offensive line.

"You had guys who had been doing it one way for five years, and then a guy comes in and says, 'We have to change, and this is what we're changing to,' and it was drastically different, terminology-wise," Elliott said. "It wasn't as much pushback as guys trying to figure it out."

Armstrong has since transferred to Atlantic Coast Conference rival N.C. State (where he rejoins Anae) for his final season of eligibility. The Cavaliers' most accomplished defensive player, linebacker Nick Jackson, also moved on to Iowa.

Elliott doesn't begrudge those moves, and Virginia has benefitted from the NCAA transfer portal as well. The Cavaliers added quarterback Tony Muskett (Armstrong's presumed successor) from Monmouth, as well as receiver Malik Washington (Northwestern), running back Kobe Pace and cornerback Malcolm Greene (Clemson) and offensive linemen Jimmy Christ (Penn State) and Ugonna Nnanna (Houston), among others.

The burgeoning transfer portal is one of many new items on coaches' full plates, along with long-overdue (but still developing) Name, Likeness and Image compensation for athletes that complicates recruiting. Then there's conference realignment, including rumors of several ACC schools (including Virginia and Virginia Tech) exploring the possibility of movement to stay competitive in revenue with Big Ten and Southeastern Conference schools.

Eliott cited research that estimates any reorganization requires 18 months, and he's almost that far into his tenure in Charlottesville. He expects his offensive players to be far more comfortable and productive this season, and the school's new $80 million football operations center is due to open next spring.

Those developments make him optimistic -- at least until the next crisis comes along.

"Just the totality of it is hard to prepare for until you're in that seat, and you have to make those decisions, and you have to develop your staff and empower them and delegate responsibilities," Elliott said. "I wouldn't say (Swinney) didn't prepare me for that. It's just something that you can't prepare for until you actually sit in that seat."