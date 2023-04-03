Don’t feel guilty if you didn’t stay up to see the end of Monday’s NCAA men’s basketball championship game — or even if you didn’t tune in for the start of it.

This UConn team is a worthy successor to Jim Calhoun’s national title squads, and San Diego State played the underdog role to the hilt, even if the Aztecs were underrated and underappreciated.

Still, this entire men’s tournament lacked the cachet of nearly every one in recent memory. And to be honest, this year, the men took a back seat to the women.

Encompassing the brilliance of Iowa’s Caitlyn Clark, Virginia Tech’s compelling run to the first Final Four (men’s or women’s) in school history to the toppling of unbeaten top seed South Carolina, this women’s tournament had it all. And that’s not even mentioning LSU, which played a nearly flawless title game on Sunday to thwart Clark’s dazzling individual record-setting performance.

Be honest: there wasn’t a men’s player nearly as Clark, who scored more points in an NCAA tournament (191) than any player of either gender in history. Her Iowa teammates were solid role players, but they wouldn’t have stayed within 20 points of Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks in the national semifinals without Clark, who looked at times like Steph Curry, Pete Maravich and (dare we say it?) Michael Jordan.

The most talented college men’s player this season was Alabama freshman Brandon Miller, who spent the final months of the season under a cloud of suspicion (but no charges) after a homicide allegedly committed by a former teammate. When the Crimson Tide refused to discipline Miller, they surpassed Duke and Kentucky as the team everyone was rooting against, and their Sweet 16 exit brought joy everywhere outside of Tuscaloosa.

There was no such controversy in the women’s bracket — just exciting, fundamental, occasionally spectacular basketball.

If you really wanted to find an antiheroine, you could have picked LSU’s Kim Mulkey. She essentially ghosted the best player she ever coached, Brittney Griner, because of Griner’s lifestyle while she languished in a Russian prison. Then, ironically, Mulkey dressed like Liberace at the Final Four in an apparent attempt to milk attention away from her coalescing championship team.

Maybe that’s a harsh assessment, but the women have always fought an uphill battle for attention against the men. This year, they didn’t need to make any wardrobe statements to deserve it.

Many observers (including this one) believe the men’s game has deteriorated in recent years, thanks largely to the one-and-done freshman stars like Alabama’s Miller who are forbidden from jumping directly to the NBA. They often spend their lone year in college working on their brands rather than the fundamental skills they’ll need in the pros.

Yes, the transfer portal, plus extra seasons of eligibility stemming from COVID and the advent of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) has given players an excuse to stay in school, leading to more experienced teams. But like the NBA, the men’s college game is often little more than a 3-point shooting contest after a series of high screen and rolls.

The women’s game is generally more aesthetically pleasing, with superior passing and teamwork. And when the ball is handled by players like Clark, LSU’s Angel Reese or UConn’s Paige Bueckers (who missed this season with an ACL tear), it’s even more enticing. Even better news: all three will be back next season.

(By the way, who’d have guessed that UConn’s men would make the Final Four for the first time in nine years in the same season the Husky women’s streak of 15 straight semifinal appearances was snapped?)

Even in a season that saw historic parity in the men’s game (with no seed higher that No. 4 making the Final Four), the women also showed diversity with Tech’s first semifinal appearance and Sunday’s final between two teams that had never won a national title.

That trend may not continue as long as the NCAA allows women’s teams 15 scholarships compared to 13 for the men. That allows powerhouses like Staley’s Gamecocks, Stanford and Geno Auriemma’s Huskies to hoard the top talent.

Still, this was a watershed season for the women — a serendipitous one that should convince the NCAA to negotiate a separate, lucrative TV contract for the women’s tournament. If subsequent seasons turn out like this one, it’ll continue to be must-see TV.