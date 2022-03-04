STEVE DESHAZO: Former Courtland star, Duke alum Hairston to witness Krzyzewski's last game in Cameron Stadium

ONLY ONE THING could have kept Josh Hairston from returning to Durham, N.C., for Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game as Duke basketball coach.

His wife, Jackie Nared Hairston, is an assistant coach for the University of Oregon’s women’s team, which faced Utah late Friday night in the Pacific-12 Conference tournament semifinals in Las Vegas. That wasn’t the snag; the fact that she’s eight months pregnant with their first child definitely was.

So three months ago, when Duke’s program invited all of the more than 200 players who have suited up in Coach K’s nonpareil 42-year career, Hairston’s reply wasn’t quite automatic. But his new son’s arrival isn’t imminent, so Hairston hopped on a plane Friday, with his wife’s blessing.

“She’s due in four weeks,” the former Courtland High School star said Friday night, shortly after landing at Raleigh–Durham Airport. “That’s the only things that would have possibly kept me from coming to the game tomorrow. But it’s his last go-around, so it was a no-brainer otherwise.”

Hairston estimated around 80 former players will be back in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday for the end of an era.

He’s hardly the most accomplished among a group that’s likely to include former All-Americans Christian Laettner, Grant Hill and Mark Alarie. Hairston averaged 2.1 points in his career (2010–14), mostly as a reserve, and the Blue Devils never reached the Final Four while he was there. In fact, Duke won national titles the season before he arrived and after he graduated.

Still, the star of Courtland’s 2009 state championship team is part of a unique fraternity.

“Looking back, my four years, basketball-wise, didn’t go the way I wanted them to,” he said. “But saying that, I wouldn’t change a single thing about the journey. I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason, as cliché as that may sound.

“I knew Duke was the place for me. ... There’s no other alumni base where guys from the ‘80s and ‘90s are just as close as guys from the 2010s and 2000s. It doesn’t matter about the age gap. It’s truly a family.”

So much so that Hairston said he still hears regularly from Krzyzewski, whose cell phone’s contact list can compete with anyone’s in terms of star power.

And having spent four years around Coach K—something that today’s one-and-done stars don’t—Hairston said any impression of Krzyzewski as a tyrant are farther off the mark than an intramural player’s jump shot.

“I still get mail from him,” Hairston said. “I get a text from him on my birthday, a text on Christmas. My parents still hear from him.

“He’s the nicest human being I’ve ever met. And he doesn’t have to be that way, with the stratosphere that he’s reached. He’s the most selfless human being.”

To that end, Hairston said it was Krzyzewski’s vast network of connections that helped him land his current job, with Lift Sports Management. He spent five successful seasons playing professionally in Europe after graduating from Duke.

“I called Coach and told him about my aspirations,” Hairston said. “He told me to come down to Durham. I spent a few days there, networking. He introduced me to all sorts of sports people.”

He’s been back several times since, getting his foot in the door as his firm hopes to represent several of Duke’s current stars when they turn pro.

Those are the intangible benefits of playing for Duke. There’s also the measurable value of Saturday’s ticket, which reportedly is more expensive that Super Bowl seats. The cheapest of seats at Cameron Indoor were reportedly fetching north of $3,500.

It’s part of a whirlwind weekend for Hairston. If Oregon reaches Sunday’s Pac-12 tournament final, he’ll be back on a plane to Las Vegas Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Then there’s all the baby preparation. Both of his parents played college basketball—Dad at Duke, mom at Maryland and Saint Mary’s (Calif.)—so the kid has no choice.

“He’ll be getting a ball in his crib,” Hairston said.

He just won’t get a chance to play for Coach K.

