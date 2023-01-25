STEVE DeSHAZO: Hagans' departure is a blow to Virginia's football program

In his first season at Virginia, Tony Elliott lost more games (seven) than he did in his final four years combined (six) as an assistant at Clemson.

That’s not unusual for a rookie coach in a rebuilding project. Unfortunately for Elliott, though, the losses weren’t confined to the scoreboard.

His first season ended two games prematurely following the shocking November shooting deaths of three players (Lavell Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler) and the wounding of another (Mike Hollins). That void will never be filled.

Less painful, but potentially also significant, was this week’s news that Marques Hagans is leaving Virginia to take a similar post as receivers coach at Penn State.

Assistant coaches generally change addresses more often than military families. It’s a part of the job: entire staffs get fired after poor seasons, or better offers come along for those who do succeed.

Hagans’ case was different. He played quarterback for the Cavaliers and served as an assistant at his alma mater under Mike London and Bronco Mendenhall, eventually becomingassociate head coach.

Hagans was one of three holdovers from Mendenhall's staff. The others were offensive line coach Garett Tujague, who has since left for N.C. State, and linebackers coach Clint Sintim, who is still on the staff.

But there were immediate signs that Elliott and Hagans never quite connected.

Virginia’s passing offense was wildly successful in 2021, Mendenhall’s final season, with Brennan Armstrong rewriting the school’s record book and Dontayvian Wicks, Keytaon Thompson, Billy Kemp, Ra’Shaun Henry and tight end Jelani Woods all posting at least 598 yards receiving. Former offensive coordinator Robert Anae was creative in his play-calling and use of Armstrong’s unusual skill set.

Elliott also had a stellar track record as Clemson’s offensive coordinator, albeit with higher-profile quarterbacks like Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence. His effort (along with new U.Va. offensive coordinator Des Kitchings’) to mold Virginia’s passing attack into a more traditional one faltered, due in part to receiver injuries and a completely reworked offensive line. The Cavaliers averaged 17 points per game in 2022, less than half their 2021 standard.

Any friction remained in-house during a disappointing 3–7 season cut short by the shooting that made national headlines. But since Christmas, Armstrong transferred to ACC rival N.C. State for his final season of eligibility.

And now Hagans is gone. With him goes a vast reservoir of goodwill, institutional knowledge and connections for a program that has struggled to recruit the state’s top high school players for half a decade or more.

Any coach is only as good as his or her staff. Virginia isn’t Clemson, and Hagans had a unique feel about which players the Cavaliers could get—and which would fit in well.

Elliott still has Chris Slade, a former All-America defensive end from Newport News. His influence must have been felt when Tekai Kirby, the son of Slade’s former star teammate at Tabb High and Virginia, Terry Kirby, signed with the Cavaliers in December.

But Elliott still faces a steep uphill climb to land the state’s best prospects.

Hagans joins former Virginia All-American Anthony Poindexter on the staff at Penn State, which has been cultivating talent from Virginia for years. Local standouts DaeSean Hamilton (Mountain View), Yetur Gross–Matos (Chancellor), Brandon Smith (Louisa) and Mathias Barnwell (Riverbend) all have chosen the Nittany Lions in the past decade.

Brent Pry became Virginia Tech’s head coach after recruiting the Fredericksburg area as a Penn State assistant. Pry has made recruiting the Commonwealth a priority. North Carolina also has lured its share of Virginians to Chapel Hill, although Tidewater native Dre Bly recently left the Tar Heels’ staff.

Elliott has an impressive background and the prerogative to run his program his way, with his people. Time will judge his ability to build a program that hasn’t been consistently good since George Welsh’s tenure a quarter-century ago.

But when a loyal graduate like Hagans voluntarily leaves, it’s a bit of a red flag. And it makes Elliott’s job just a bit tougher.