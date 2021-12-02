STEVE DESHAZO: Hokies give Terrapins a template to snap an early-season slump

COLLEGE PARK, Md.-Mike Young considers himself a fan of Mark Turgeon. It must have been heartening for Maryland's basketball coach to know he had at least one admirer inside Xfinity Center Wednesday night.

A sizeable group of the Terrapins' notoriously vociferous student section booed Turgeon off the court after a 62-58 loss to Young's Virginia Tech Hokies in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. That came after a smaller contingent chanted for a coaching change following a second straight loss and third in five games.

"We're all frustrated," Turgeon said later. "The standard is high at Maryland, and we had high expectations going into the season."

If anyone understands that, it's Young. A week ago, Hokie fans might have been more disgruntled if they hadn't been obsessing over their football coaching search and retaining the Commonwealth Cup with their almost annual gridiron victory over rival Virginia.

After a 5-0 start, Young's Hokies lost to ninth-ranked Memphis and No. 25 Xavier in little more than 48 hours in a tournament in Brooklyn. "Desperation" was the term Young originally used.