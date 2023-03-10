Thanks to the shocking collapse of Georgetown basketball, the Washington Commanders may not have experienced the most precipitous decline among D.C. sports programs.

The Hoyas finally acknowledged the inevitable on Thursday and fired the program’s most iconic player, Patrick Ewing, after six mostly disastrous seasons as coach. His tenure set back a once-feared program to irrelevancy at best and at worst, laughingstock status.

As a dominant All-America center, Ewing led Georgetown to the 1984 national title and two other Final Fours. I had the good fortune of being in Seattle that Monday night in 1984 when Ewing won an epic battle with Houston’s then-Akeem Olajuwon to give John Thompson his first championship.

At that point, the Hoyas were a national phenomenon. Hip-hop culture was emerging, and rappers wore Georgetown caps and jackets. Villanova upset the Hoyas in the 1985 national title game, but Thompson continued the Hilltop tradition by recruiting big men Alonzo Mourning and Dikembe Mutombo — and later, a pretty good little man named Allen Iverson.

After Thompson’s abrupt midseason retirement in 1998–99, though, the Hoyas began a steady decline that accelerated under Ewing. Craig Esherick kept them competitive, and John Thompson III even took them to the 2007 Final Four.

But under Ewing, they bottomed out.

Georgetown went 7–25 this season, 2–19 in the Big East (including an 80–48 first-round drubbing by Villanova in Wednesday’s tournament first round). The Hoyas lost 29 straight conference games at one point, and the cavernous Verizon Center was nearly empty for most home games.

Even the one bright spot in Ewing’s tenure — Georgetown’s near-miraculous 2021 Big East tournament title run — may have actually set the program back, because it convinced school officials to keep their favorite son in a position for which he seemed ill-suited.

Ewing was inarguably the best player in the Big East’s illustrious history, but he was also arguably its least successful head coach. After a 17-year hall of fame playing career, he paid his dues with 15 years as an NBA assistant, but had never been a head coach at any level when the Hoyas tapped him to replace the younger Thompson in 2017.

The college game, like the pro version, is vastly different now than it was when Ewing and Olajuwon dominated the lane. Three-pointers are mandatory; if the 7-foot Ewing were still playing, he’d be asked to shoot from deep occasionally.

In a region rich in talent, Ewing’s reputation rarely landed homegrown stars, and the Hoyas’ lineups were often a mismatched mishmash. Ewing’s most notable recruit, future NBA slam-dunk champion Mac McClung, transferred to Texas Tech after two seasons.

Worse than the records was the fact that few seemed to care. Georgetown basketball was once a national brand; now it only makes ripples locally with stories like Ewing’s dismissal.

To get back to anything resembling relevancy, the Hoyas desperately need new blood. Thompson’s coaching tree is now bare of leaves, and school administrators need a charismatic new coach who understands the changing face of the game — and who’s willing to undertake a sustained rebuilding job.

Rick Pitino’s name has come up, but his age (70) and checkered past should elicit a polite no-thanks.

Harvard’s Tommy Amaker is a D.C. native and a respected coach. But the younger Thompson also came from an Ivy League school (Princeton) and couldn’t sustain his early success. And, like Ewing, Amaker’s success as a college player is now nearly 40 years in the rear-view mirror.

Mike Brey, another local product, just stepped down after 23 years at Notre Dame and would bring credibility to a program that desperately needs it. Same applies to Jason Williford, Tony Bennett’s longtime lieutenant at Virginia who also worked under Jeff Jones at American University.

Still, the Hoyas might be better off looking someone young and dynamic like Oklahoma State’s Mike Boynton, Charleston’s Pat Kelsey or even Kim English from nearby George Mason.

It would be a bit of a risk, but for a once-proud program in crisis, how much lower can it go?